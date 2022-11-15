ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VSP: Vermonter steals from NY store, flees to VT

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2etwzM_0jBFTxlK00

CASTLETON, Vt. ( NEWS10 ) — A Vermont man was jailed at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility after he allegedly stole from a store in Saratoga Springs, New York, and then ran from police back into Vermont. Troopers from the Vermont State Police were told that Justin Allen, 32, of Poultney, Vermont, had crossed state lines after the alleged robbery, at about 9:45 p.m. November 3.

Troopers found his car abandoned on VT Route 30 in Castleton, Vermont. Investigations at the scene showed that Allen had been in the abandoned car, where he was hiding cocaine and stolen property from the Saratoga Springs store, police said.

Charges:

  • Possession of cocaine
  • Possession of stolen property
Parolee arrested in Albany, accused of menacing

After they found Allen, Troopers arrested him and brought him back to Rutland Superior Court for arraignment. There, he was sent to Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility, where he awaits his next court appearance.

