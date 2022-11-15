Read full article on original website
Related
YAHOO!
Neptune standoff ends as police, SWAT take barricaded suspect into custody
NEPTUNE - A police standoff with a barricaded person in a home at Atkins and 11th avenues has been resolved peacefully after 12 hours, with one suspect in custody and no serious injuries to civilians or members of law enforcement, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office announced late Wednesday night. More...
YAHOO!
Murder investigation underway after body found Thursday in Mercer Mall parking lot
Nov. 18—BLUEFIELD — A murder investigation was started Thursday morning after a person who had been shot several times was found outside a local restaurant. At about 2:34 a.m., members of the Mercer County Sheriff's Department responded to Sauced N Loaded, located at the Mercer Mall, after a male individual was found lying unresponsive in the parking lot, according to a statement issued by the sheriff's department.
Comments / 0