Nov. 18—BLUEFIELD — A murder investigation was started Thursday morning after a person who had been shot several times was found outside a local restaurant. At about 2:34 a.m., members of the Mercer County Sheriff's Department responded to Sauced N Loaded, located at the Mercer Mall, after a male individual was found lying unresponsive in the parking lot, according to a statement issued by the sheriff's department.

BLUEFIELD, WV ・ 3 HOURS AGO