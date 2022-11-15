Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bankman-Fried Received $1Bn in Personal Loan from His Company
Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the FTX exchange and Alameda Research, a cryptocurrency trading platform, seemed to confuse his bank and his companies. According to John Ray, the new CEO in charge of the restructuring of his empire which went bankrupt on November 11, Bankman-Fried received a personal loan of $1 billion from Alameda.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What Are Foreign Exchange Reserves? Definition & Importance
Foreign exchange reserves are a nation’s holdings of other countries’ currencies that can be converted into its own currency through the foreign exchange market, as well as holdings of foreign assets in government securities, such as bonds, and gold, that can be easily turned into cash. Foreign exchange...
Comments / 0