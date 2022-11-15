ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westford, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcboston.com

Garbage Truck Crash on I-93 in Woburn Causes Delays During Morning Commute

A crash involving a garbage truck caused major delays on Interstate 93 south in Woburn, Massachusetts, during Friday morning's commute. The crash was reported around 5 a.m. A garbage truck was involved in a crash and wound up on its side, blocking the two left lanes of I-93 and leaving only the far right lane open. The truck was also leaking hydraulic fuel. Traffic backups went all the way into Reading and Wilmington.
WOBURN, MA
nbcboston.com

Multiple Crashes Reported on Massachusetts, NH Highways Wednesday Morning

A rollover crash temporarily closed down a ramp onto Interstate 93 Wednesday morning in Medford, Massachusetts. Massachusetts State Police responded to the crash that happened near Exit 24 and closed down the ramp from Roosevelt Circle to I-93 northbound. The ramp has since reopened. Additional details, including any information on...
MEDFORD, MA
CBS Boston

What's behind the long wait times at the RMV?

BOSTON - Go to any Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles office, you will likely be hit with exhausting lines. "An hour and 25 minutes," said Ronnel Jimenez, when asked how long he waited. He had made an appointment online before he arrived. "I thought it was going to be quicker," he said. Why the wait? Data on Massachusetts' transparency platform called CTHRU may shed some light. The RMV's payroll for customer service agents dropped 20% from last year's. Staff is down 150 employees from pre-pandemic 2019. "Took me about an hour and a half to get to the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Woman stabbed in Framingham; search for suspect continues

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Framingham police are searching for the person responsible for stabbing a woman in the Massachusetts city Wednesday afternoon. Framingham police Lt. Rachel Mickens confirmed the stabbing happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Phelps Road. Fire Chief Michael Dutcher said the victim, a 43-year-old woman, was transported...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
nbcboston.com

Hunter From Mass. Seriously Injured Falling Out of Tree Stand in NH

A hunter from Massachusetts was seriously injured Tuesday when he fell from a tree stand in New Hampshire. New Hampshire Fish and Game said they received a call around 11:30 a.m. for a report of a hunter who had sustained a serious injury falling from a tree stand in the town of New Durham. Conservation officers responded along with New Durham police and fire and Alton fire.
NEW DURHAM, NH
nbcboston.com

Man Killed in Lowell Shooting

A 26-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Lowell, Massachusetts, Tuesday, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office confirmed Wednesday. Police said officers found Odogwu Ganobi near Chelmsford Street and Maitland Avenue after responding to a call around 7 p.m. Tuesday. He was rushed to Lowell General Hospital, then taken to Tufts Medical Center in Boston where he died of his injuries.
LOWELL, MA
nbcboston.com

Green Line Extension to Medford Will Open Dec. 12, MBTA GM Says

The Green Line Extension's Medford Branch will open for service on Dec. 12, MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak announced during a board meeting Thursday. The Medford branch of the extension project was previously slated to open sometime in November. Test trains have been running on the branch, and many locals are awaiting the official opening, which is now set for next month.
MEDFORD, MA
nbcboston.com

‘Disgusting' Hazing Incident Condemned By Haverhill Students, Officials

​It’s not just the annual Thanksgiving Day football game that’s been canceled in the fallout of a hazing incident at the high school in Haverhill, Massachusetts. Students say they’ve now been told they’re not allowed to attend the annual Turkey Toss -- another tradition they’re losing after missing out on countless events during the pandemic.
HAVERHILL, MA
CBS Boston

Where to find holiday lights shows, drive-thru displays around Boston

BOSTON - The air is getting colder and the snowflakes are already starting to fly in the Boston area. That means it's time for the holiday lights to go up, too!Mid-November is when lights displays and Christmas-themed drive-thrus start popping up. We've compiled a list below of the festive attractions planned for the Boston area, including the final holiday lights drive-thru at Gillette Stadium. Keep in mind online reservations may need to be made in advance. Click on the links to learn more about each event.Drive Thru:Magic Of Lights at Gillette Stadium in FoxboroNov. 18 – Dec. 31$23-$40 per car depending...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Wu Praises New Map of MBTA Bus System Approved By Board on Thursday

MBTA overseers on Thursday voted to move forward with a reshaped bus map that aims to boost the total amount of service by 25 percent across the board, despite concerns from some riders, advocates and elected officials about route-level changes included in the plan. The MBTA's board of directors unanimously...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Pup abandoned at Salem park, police searching for owner

SALEM, Mass. — Authorities are searching for the owner of a German shepherd they say was found abandoned at a dog park on Monday. Salem Police reportedly found the dog in the area of the North Street park without identification or a microchip. The pup was wearing a blue choke collar with a blue retractable leash.
SALEM, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy