nbcboston.com
Garbage Truck Crash on I-93 in Woburn Causes Delays During Morning Commute
A crash involving a garbage truck caused major delays on Interstate 93 south in Woburn, Massachusetts, during Friday morning's commute. The crash was reported around 5 a.m. A garbage truck was involved in a crash and wound up on its side, blocking the two left lanes of I-93 and leaving only the far right lane open. The truck was also leaking hydraulic fuel. Traffic backups went all the way into Reading and Wilmington.
Route 2 in Greenfield reopens after deadly crash
A portion of Route 2 in Greenfield was closed due to a crash on Thursday morning.
nbcboston.com
Multiple Crashes Reported on Massachusetts, NH Highways Wednesday Morning
A rollover crash temporarily closed down a ramp onto Interstate 93 Wednesday morning in Medford, Massachusetts. Massachusetts State Police responded to the crash that happened near Exit 24 and closed down the ramp from Roosevelt Circle to I-93 northbound. The ramp has since reopened. Additional details, including any information on...
What's behind the long wait times at the RMV?
BOSTON - Go to any Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles office, you will likely be hit with exhausting lines. "An hour and 25 minutes," said Ronnel Jimenez, when asked how long he waited. He had made an appointment online before he arrived. "I thought it was going to be quicker," he said. Why the wait? Data on Massachusetts' transparency platform called CTHRU may shed some light. The RMV's payroll for customer service agents dropped 20% from last year's. Staff is down 150 employees from pre-pandemic 2019. "Took me about an hour and a half to get to the...
WCVB
Woman stabbed in Framingham; search for suspect continues
FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Framingham police are searching for the person responsible for stabbing a woman in the Massachusetts city Wednesday afternoon. Framingham police Lt. Rachel Mickens confirmed the stabbing happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Phelps Road. Fire Chief Michael Dutcher said the victim, a 43-year-old woman, was transported...
Construction worker hospitalized after falling 20 feet in Wayland
A construction worker in Wayland had to be rushed to the hospital via MedFLight after falling over 20 feet Tuesday night. According to the Wayland Fire Department, crews responded to Plain Road at 4:48 p.m. after the 27-year-old worker sustained serious injuries in the fall. He was flown to Beth...
nbcboston.com
Hunter From Mass. Seriously Injured Falling Out of Tree Stand in NH
A hunter from Massachusetts was seriously injured Tuesday when he fell from a tree stand in New Hampshire. New Hampshire Fish and Game said they received a call around 11:30 a.m. for a report of a hunter who had sustained a serious injury falling from a tree stand in the town of New Durham. Conservation officers responded along with New Durham police and fire and Alton fire.
nbcboston.com
Man Killed in Lowell Shooting
A 26-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Lowell, Massachusetts, Tuesday, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office confirmed Wednesday. Police said officers found Odogwu Ganobi near Chelmsford Street and Maitland Avenue after responding to a call around 7 p.m. Tuesday. He was rushed to Lowell General Hospital, then taken to Tufts Medical Center in Boston where he died of his injuries.
These 5 Massachusetts Cities and Towns Get the Absolute Most Snow
For the first time in the Fall of 2022, we saw some snow in the Berkshires yesterday, last night, and into this morning. So, now that we know there could be more on the way in the days to come, it brings up a good question: What Massachusetts cities and towns get the most snow on a yearly basis?
nbcboston.com
Green Line Extension to Medford Will Open Dec. 12, MBTA GM Says
The Green Line Extension's Medford Branch will open for service on Dec. 12, MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak announced during a board meeting Thursday. The Medford branch of the extension project was previously slated to open sometime in November. Test trains have been running on the branch, and many locals are awaiting the official opening, which is now set for next month.
nbcboston.com
‘Disgusting' Hazing Incident Condemned By Haverhill Students, Officials
It’s not just the annual Thanksgiving Day football game that’s been canceled in the fallout of a hazing incident at the high school in Haverhill, Massachusetts. Students say they’ve now been told they’re not allowed to attend the annual Turkey Toss -- another tradition they’re losing after missing out on countless events during the pandemic.
nbcboston.com
Mass. School Bus Driver Expected in Court Friday on OUI, Child Endangerment Charges
A Massachusetts school bus driver was arrested in a Friendly's parking lot in Pembroke on Thursday night for operating under the influence with dozens of students on board. State police said there were about 40 students riding on the bus at the time. Troopers responded to a 911 call reporting...
Where to find holiday lights shows, drive-thru displays around Boston
BOSTON - The air is getting colder and the snowflakes are already starting to fly in the Boston area. That means it's time for the holiday lights to go up, too!Mid-November is when lights displays and Christmas-themed drive-thrus start popping up. We've compiled a list below of the festive attractions planned for the Boston area, including the final holiday lights drive-thru at Gillette Stadium. Keep in mind online reservations may need to be made in advance. Click on the links to learn more about each event.Drive Thru:Magic Of Lights at Gillette Stadium in FoxboroNov. 18 – Dec. 31$23-$40 per car depending...
nbcboston.com
Wu Praises New Map of MBTA Bus System Approved By Board on Thursday
MBTA overseers on Thursday voted to move forward with a reshaped bus map that aims to boost the total amount of service by 25 percent across the board, despite concerns from some riders, advocates and elected officials about route-level changes included in the plan. The MBTA's board of directors unanimously...
Pup abandoned at Salem park, police searching for owner
SALEM, Mass. — Authorities are searching for the owner of a German shepherd they say was found abandoned at a dog park on Monday. Salem Police reportedly found the dog in the area of the North Street park without identification or a microchip. The pup was wearing a blue choke collar with a blue retractable leash.
WCVB
Dead fetus or baby discovered in freezer of Boston apartment, authorities say
BOSTON — A death investigation was underway after authorities discovered what appeared to be a dead fetus or baby inside the freezer of an apartment on East Broadway in South Boston, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said. Video from the scene showed police and detectives entering and leaving...
Man arrested for allegedly firing multiple rounds into tree line on side of NH highway
NASHUA, N.H. — A New Hampshire man is under arrest, accused of shooting multiple rounds into a nearby tree line on the side of a highway Monday night. Matthew D. Lowman, 24, of Nashua, was charged with reckless conduct involving a firearm. New Hampshire State Police say they received...
Man hit by truck suffers life-threatening injuries as truck flees to NH, police say
A Lawrence man suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday morning in a highway hit-and-run near the New Hampshire border, with the other driver believed to have possibly fled across state lines after the collision, police said. The injured man, 26, had exited his car onto Route 3 after being involved in an...
Heated exchange between East Lynn, Billerica Pop Warner Coaches being investigated
Lynn/Billerica - A heated exchange between East Lynn and Billerica football coaches is being investigated by the Pop Warner Football Conference of Eastern Mass. The conflict played out on the field during last Sunday’s game in Methuen. Video from the stands captured the explosive exchange, which included an assistant...
Two Massachusetts House races may be headed for recounts
One week after polls closed, voters still do not know the winners in two Massachusetts House races that are likely headed toward recounts with high stakes for the already-depleted Republican minority.
