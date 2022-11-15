Weather Now: Rainy Morning; Drier Afternoon

Good Wednesday Morning

Rain (no more snow) continues through this morning. Meanwhile, higher elevations in central, western, and northern New England will see wet snow and sleet changing to rain A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for areas well to our north and west.

Drier air settles in this afternoon and evening with partial clearing from west to east by sunset. Dry but unseasonably cold air is expected Thursday through Monday of next week

Temperatures will continue to rise through dawn, eventually climbing into the 40s to near 50, with widespread rain and drizzle.

WEDNESDAY MORNING 7:00AM

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON 12:00PM

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON 2:00PM

WEDNESDAY EVENING 4:30PM

Rain lasts through 12 noon on Wednesday, with drier skies for the rest of the day and evening. Rainfall totals from this system will range from 1/2″ to 1″.

Small Craft Advisory Through Wednesday Afternoon

Rainfall amounts through Noon Wednesday will range from 1/2 to 1 inch

The rain lasts through 12 noon on Wednesday, with drier skies for the remainder of the afternoon and evening.

SKI COUNTRY IN NORTHERN NEW ENGLAND WILL PICK UP SEVERAL INCHES OF SNOW

