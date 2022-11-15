ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather Now: Rainy Morning; Drier Afternoon

By Tony Petrarca, Michelle Muscatello
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EA9l8_0jBFT0D400

Good Wednesday Morning

Rain (no more snow) continues through this morning. Meanwhile, higher elevations in central, western, and northern New England will see wet snow and sleet changing to rain A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for areas well to our north and west.

Drier air settles in this afternoon and evening with partial clearing from west to east by sunset. Dry but unseasonably cold air is expected Thursday through Monday of next week

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZkzD1_0jBFT0D400

Hour by Hour // A look at the next hours’ conditions »

Temperatures will continue to rise through dawn, eventually climbing into the 40s to near 50, with widespread rain and drizzle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OxNjs_0jBFT0D400

WEDNESDAY MORNING 7:00AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Ctl2_0jBFT0D400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ba6Ie_0jBFT0D400

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON 12:00PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18YfQZ_0jBFT0D400

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON 2:00PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PTuKS_0jBFT0D400

WEDNESDAY EVENING 4:30PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ylA9L_0jBFT0D400

Rain lasts through 12 noon on Wednesday, with drier skies for the rest of the day and evening. Rainfall totals from this system will range from 1/2″ to 1″.

Small Craft Advisory Through Wednesday Afternoon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nxnkZ_0jBFT0D400

Ocean, Bay Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »

Rainfall amounts through Noon Wednesday will range from 1/2 to 1 inch

The rain lasts through 12 noon on Wednesday, with drier skies for the remainder of the afternoon and evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GICOS_0jBFT0D400

SKI COUNTRY IN NORTHERN NEW ENGLAND WILL PICK UP SEVERAL INCHES OF SNOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fmusT_0jBFT0D400

Pinpoint Weather 12 Links
Detailed 7-Day Forecast | Weather Now | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Pinpoint Traffic | Flight Tracker | Severe Weather | Active Weather Alerts | Closings and Delays | Power Outages | Get the Weather App

