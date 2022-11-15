ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland, NY

Snowmaking began last night at Greek Peak

By Pat Giblin, David Sorensen
 3 days ago

CORTLAND, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Last night, Greek Peak fired up the snow-guns and began making snow for the first time this season.

According to the resort, the effort also marked the first test of its new snowmaking infrastructure, which includes over 9,000 feet of new water pipe and 5,000 feet of new air-line.

Greek Peak Intro 2 Snow

Brand new lines have been installed on Stoic, Elysian Fields, Karyatis Way, and Mars Hill that will allow more than 2,000 gallons of water output per minute (up from 750 gallons last year).

Projected opening day

With new snow making capabilities in place, Greek Peak has also projected its opening day of the 2022-23 season.

Mountain Resort President Wes Kryger says that they are aiming to open the mountain on Black Friday, November 25th.

Kryger says that although mother nature has to cooperate, they are optimistic that the new snowmaking infrastructure will make a Black Friday opening day that much more attainable.

What’s new this season?

Greek Peak has announced that skiers will get to enjoy three new trails this year.

Electra, a trail that hasn’t been active since the 1980’s, will make its return as a nearly 2,000 foot long trail that runs parallel with Zeus.

A new trail, named Medusa, will be a blue that runs through the woods between Electra, Upper Mars Hill and Upper Poseidon. According to the resort, “There are various rollers and banked turns throughout the trail, and the sides are gladed to provide an approachable way to learn tree skiing.”

Finally, a smaller ski trail, Khione, will also open this year in between Castor, Epicurus, and Atlas.

To learn more about what’s new at Greek Peak Mountain Resort you can call 1-800-955-2754 or visit www.greekpeak.net .

Greek Peak Intro 2 Snow

Greek Peak has partnered with WETM to offer the Greek Peak Intro 2 Snow package. Check out the deal that gets you (3) lift tickets, (3) lessons, and (3) equipment rentals here .

