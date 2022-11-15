Read full article on original website
Like Oil and Water | Ep. 187
Think about a time you lost something – maybe a favorite toy, or a library book. We all lose things from time to time. The trick is figuring out how to find them again. In today’s story, when a humble baker loses something precious, a brand new judge finds a very creative way to get it back!
'The Handmaid's Tale' star Yvonne Strahovski talks villain Serena Joy, politics and forgiveness
In the run-up to this year's midterms, women dressed in red robes and white bonnets protested the Supreme Court ruling that the Constitution does not confer the right to abortion. The costumes were a nod to "The Handmaid's Tale" — that dystopian novel written by Margaret Atwood in the '80s, depicting the fictional theocracy Gilead, built on the ashes of Boston. It's a society where corrupt extremists have stripped women of agency; where 'handmaids' are owned by powerful men who rape and abuse them in the name of procreation. Abortion is punishable by death.
VIDEO: Beavers Look Weird Walking On Their Hind Legs!
Film 'Utama' is an arduous, authentic journey toward climate devastation
The rains haven’t come for some time. Here in the Bolivian highlands, the arid ground has grown cracked and rough. Yet every morning, farmers Virginio (José Calcina) and Sisa (Luisa Quispe) still rise to do their chores. The elderly Quechua couple awaken and greet one another with warm smiles and wordless nods before getting down to work. It’s not that they’ve run out of things to say to each other but rather that they’ve long ago passed any need for saying them. Every day he takes their llamas to graze and every day she walks with the other women of the village to fetch water. Lately, the women have been walking a lot further than they used to.
How to talk to little kids about Thanksgiving, explained by a Native American children's author
Traci Sorell thinks now is as good a time as any to reframe how we talk with young children about Thanksgiving. She wrote the children's book "We Are Grateful: Otsaliheliga” and is a citizen of the Cherokee nation. Being a children’s book author — and a Native American woman...
