Ottawa County, OH

Mental health court gets man back on his feet

By Sheri Trusty
The News-Messenger
 3 days ago
PORT CLINTON — On Thursday, Burt Spry became the most recent graduate of the Mental Health Court Program, a specialized docket of Ottawa County Common Pleas Court under the direction of Judge Bruce Winters. Winter’s courtroom was packed with family, friends and members of Spry’s treatment team who came to celebrate his accomplishment.

Mental Health Court is a voluntary program for nonviolent felony offenders with a severe mental health diagnosis, giving participants the tools and resources to live productive and meaningful lives. Participants must demonstrate a willingness to follow the 18-month program before they are approved.

“It’s typically for people who have been cycling through the court system, but not always,” said Mental Health Court Program Coordinator Jaimee Prieur. “The biggest thing about the program is treatment and a support network. This is a different court experience because of the treatment team.”

Spry was called a good candidate for the program

During the graduation ceremony, Prieur said that Spry came into the program with a goal “to be happy for a minute” and the determination to improve his daily life “by doing or not doing little things.” That perspective convinced the treatment team that he was a good candidate for the program.

Prieur described Spry as “honorable, grateful and willing to give back to other people.”

Winters said he had never seen so many people attend a graduation, and the crowd, he said, was proof of the extensive support network Spry has available to him.

“You completely changed your life,” Winters told Spry. “You found what works for you, and you have not moved a muscle because it works.”

Light House Sober Living played a key role

As part of his recovery, Spry moved into Light House Sober Living recovery house. Within that foundational environment, Spry found the daily support he needed to not only step into a productive life but to also start his own business, BRS Builders.

“One thing I really enjoy about Burt is, anytime I ask him to do anything, he’s willing to do it and then take the extra steps to make sure it’s done,” said Jeff Schill, Light House Sober Living House manager. “He’s a great example of Light House.”

Eric Ross, who serves as Spry’s mentor in his recovery journey, has been instrumental in Spry’s success.

“You found the willingness to do this, and you applied it. You’ve been doing the next right thing,” Ross told Spry. “Keep doing what you’re doing, and you’ll keep getting what you’re getting.”

Spry’s friend and coworker Ryan Clifton talked about the first time he met Spry, before Spry stepped into recovery.

“The person I saw that day and the person I see today are totally different people,” Clifton said. “You’ll do anything for anyone. Seeing you makes me want to be like you.”

Spry was thankful he was permitted to participate in the Mental Health Court Program.

“I’ll be forever grateful to the program for changing my life,” he said. “It gave me all the resources and the tools to provide all the support I needed. I was always checking in with Jaimee and the judge every week. They offered a lot of resources.”

Contact correspondent Sheri Trusty at sheritrusty4@gmail.com.

The News-Messenger

The News-Messenger

