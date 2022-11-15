Stonehill College joins Holy Cross and Illinois-Chicago in visiting Fordham University and historic Rose Hill Gymnasium for the Tom Konchalski Classic this weekend. The Skyhawks will open the event by squaring off against Holy Cross for the first time in almost 50-years on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. After a day off, Stonehill will take on UIC on Monday at 4 p.m., before closing the long weekend out against host Fordham on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

EASTON, MA ・ 22 HOURS AGO