stonehillskyhawks.com
GAMEDAY CENTRAL: Men's Basketball and Holy Cross to Dual for First Time in 50 years in Tom Konchalski Classic Opener
Stonehill College joins Holy Cross and Illinois-Chicago in visiting Fordham University and historic Rose Hill Gymnasium for the Tom Konchalski Classic this weekend. The Skyhawks will open the event by squaring off against Holy Cross for the first time in almost 50-years on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. After a day off, Stonehill will take on UIC on Monday at 4 p.m., before closing the long weekend out against host Fordham on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
stonehillskyhawks.com
GAMEDAY CENTRAL: Football Caps Inaugural Division I Season Against Central Conn. State on Senior Day
Ticket Information (Day of Game) $10.00 (students & senior citizens) Stonehill College closes out its inaugural NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) season by hosting Central Connecticut State University for a Northeast Conference (NEC) matchup on Senior Day on Timothy J. Coughlin (COG-lin), '80 Memorial Field at W.B. Mason Stadium this afternoon. The Skyhawks are looking to cap the season on a winning note for the second-straight year and bounce back from a third one-possession loss, while the Blue Devils aim to finish on a high note after back-to-back defeats.
stonehillskyhawks.com
Fairfield Pulls Away Past Women's Basketball, 77-53
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (November 18, 2022) – Fairfield University opened its new on-campus arena with a 77-53 victory over Stonehill College in a non-conference women's basketball matchup inside the Leo D. Mahoney Arena tonight. Postgrad Andrea Hernangomez led Fairfield as it christened its new home with a game-high 20 points,...
stonehillskyhawks.com
BOSTON GLOBE: "For Stonehill women’s basketball team, it’s a whole new world in Division I"
The Stonehill women's basketball team played its first game as a Division 1 program Nov. 7. As fifth-year senior Emily Bramanti warmed up under Lehigh's Stabler Arena lights, she wanted to savor the dawn of a new era. "I definitely had to take a step back and just soak in...
stonehillskyhawks.com
Rapalje's Hat Trick Extends Men's Ice Hockey's Win Streak To Seven
SHELTON, Conn. (November 19, 2022)- Highlighted by Carter Rapalje's first career hat trick, the Stonehill College men's ice hockey team extended their win streak to seven games with a 5-2 win against Post University Saturday afternoon at the Sportscenter of Connecticut. Scoring. STO: Carter Rapalje ( William Tripp and Dean...
stonehillskyhawks.com
Stonehill Topped By Long Island In Friday NEWHA Matchup
EAST LONG MEADOW, N.Y. (November 18, 2022)- The Stonehill College women's ice hockey team headed out to Long Island University for a New England Women's Hockey Alliance matchup and fell 5-1 Friday afternoon at the Northwell Health Ice Center. Scoring. STO: Maeve Carey (Lily Geist), 2nd period-5:52. LIU: Megan Bouveur...
