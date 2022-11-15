Read full article on original website
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Moscow unleashes heavy missile strikes
Nov 15 (Reuters) - Two people died in an explosion in a Polish village near the border with Ukraine, firefighters said, with the United States saying it was investigating unconfirmed reports the blast was caused by stray Russian missiles. FIGHTING. The Associated Press cited a senior U.S. intelligence official as...
UPDATE 1-Russia spoke in favour of grain deal extension at G20 summit - minister
MOSCOW, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Russia spoke in favour of extending the Black Sea grain deal at this week's G20 summit in Bali, as long as more grain was sent to countries in the greatest need, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told Russia's state-run RT news channel. The deal allowing Ukraine...
Russia won't 'chop up' Black Sea grain deal - TASS cites foreign ministry official
Nov 17 (Reuters) - Russia is not prepared to "chop up" the Black Sea grain deal, but a relaxation of sanctions on its own agricultural and fertiliser exports are a vital part of the deal, the TASS news agency quoted Russia's deputy foreign minister as saying on Thursday. (Reporting by Reuters Editing by Mark Potter)
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Nov 23-29
MOSCOW, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Nov. 23-29 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Nov. 23-29 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,735.2 2,430.0 193.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.5 286.7 233.9 Nov 16-22 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,922.1 2,686.7 447.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.3 288.5 236.4 Nov 9-15 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,012.0 2,495.6 1,114.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 314.0 283.7 251.6 Nov 2-8 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,923.2 2,414.3 1,637.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.7 282.5 264.4 Oct 26-Nov 1 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,028.0 2,524.2 1,909.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 310.1 280.5 266.4 Oct 19-25 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,934.3 2,479.9 2,410.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.3 279.8 278.2 Oct 12-18 - tax, roubles/tonne 1,926.8 1,632.0 3,114.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 307.7 280.9 317.6 Oct 5-11 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,119.0 1,849.8 3,295.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.1 282.3 317.6 Sept 28-Oct 4 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,476.6 2,152.6 3,659.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.2 281.8 317.6 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt)
Putin discussed idea of Turkish 'gas hub' with Erdogan, Kremlin says
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the idea of creating a Turkish "gas hub" with President Tayyip Erdogan, the Kremlin said on Friday. "Particular attention is paid to the prospects of implementing the initiative, launched by the Russian President in October and supported by Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to create a major gas hub in Turkey," the Kremlin said. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Jan Harvey)
UPDATE 1-Kremlin says UN gave assurances on Russian exports in grain deal
MOSCOW, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday it had been given assurances by the United Nations that work will be finalised on removing barriers to Russia's exports of agricultural products and fertilisers. Moscow said earlier on Thursday it had agreed to let the Black Sea grain deal,...
UPDATE 1-Blinken says Russia felt world wouldn't accept refusal to extend grain deal
BANGKOK, Nov 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that Russia agreeing to renew the Black Sea grain deal was a sign that Moscow felt the world would not accept any refusal to extend it. The grain deal was extended earlier on Thursday. "Together, we...
Russia confirms extension of Black sea grain deal, without any changes
MOSCOW, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry has confirmed the extension of the Black Sea grain deal for 120 days starting from Nov. 18, without any changes to the current one, it said in a statement on Thursday. Moscow presumes that the Russian concerns related to easier conditions for...
Ukraine says agreement reached to extend Black Sea grain deal by 120 days
KYIV, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Ukraine's infrastructure ministry said on Thursday agreement had been reached to extend the Black Sea grain initiative by 120 days. "This decision was just taken in Istanbul. The United Nations and Turkey remain guarantors of the Initiative," it said in a statement. The initial deal...
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Fears ease of conflict widening
Nov 16 (Reuters) - A missile that crashed inside Poland was probably a stray fired by Ukraine's air defences and not a Russian strike, Poland and military alliance NATO said, easing international fears that the war could spill across the border. EXPLOSION IN POLAND. * Villagers in Przewodow, south-eastern Poland,...
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Poland and NATO say missile that killed two probably Ukrainian air defence
Nov 16 (Reuters) - A missile that hit Poland was probably a stray fired by Ukraine's air defences and not a Russian strike, Poland and NATO said, easing global concern that the war in Ukraine could spill across the border. EXPLOSION IN POLAND. * Villagers in Przewodow, south-eastern Poland, where...
EXPLAINER-Can Ukraine's grain deal ease the global food crisis?
LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - A deal to free up vital grain exports from Ukraine's southern Black Sea ports - which had been due to expire on Nov. 19 - was extended on Thursday for 120 days. The agreement, originally reached in July, created a protected sea transit corridor and...
Turkish defence ministry: talks continue on extension of grain deal
ISTANBUL, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Turkish Defence Ministry said on Thursday that the talks on extension of Black Sea grain initiative continued and a final decision would be announced when the discussions are completed. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Yesim Dikmen) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click For Restrictions -...
Joint statement on Black Sea grain deal extension being prepared - TASS
Nov 17 (Reuters) - The parties to the Black Sea grain deal are preparing a joint statement regarding its extension, the TASS news agency reported on Thursday, citing an unnamed source. The United Nations Secretary General earlier on Thursday said all sides had agreed to extend the initiative, which facilitates...
Ukraine's 2022 grain crop 81% complete at 39.1 mln T, ministry says
KYIV, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farms had harvested 39.1 million tonnes of grain from 81% of the expected area as of Nov. 17, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. The ministry said in a statement farmers had harvested 9 million hectares of crops, with the grain yield averaging 4.34 tonnes per hectare.
GRAINS-Wheat slides 3% on Ukraine export deal extension
* Chicago wheat down 2.7% after U.N. announces extension agreement * CBOT corn also lower as corridor set to maintain Ukraine exports * Market awaits details on extension that was widely expected (Updates with announcement of Ukraine corridor extension, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat dropped to a 2-1/2-month low on Thursday after the United Nations announced an agreement to maintain a grain corridor for exports from war-torn Ukraine. News that the export deal will run beyond its initial period that expires on Nov. 19 also pushed corn lower as flows of Ukrainian grain will now likely continue to reach world markets in the short term. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 2.7% at $7.96-1/2 a bushel by 0957 GMT, after falling earlier in the session to its lowest since Sept. 1. The United Nations Secretary General said on Thursday he welcomed an agreement by all parties to extend the Black Sea grain deal, which has allowed some 10 million tonnes of grain to be shipped from Ukrainian ports since August. Ukraine and Turkey said the agreement would extend the corridor for another 120 days, while Russia's deputy foreign minister was quoted as saying Moscow was not going "to cut off" the corridor deal. "The renewal of the deal is going to put some extra pressure on wheat, although most of the market had been banking on an extension," a European trader said. "Corn prices could be pressured as the renewal of the deal will allow several million tonnes more corn to reach the market." Expectations had grown in the past week that the corridor deal would hold, with a U.N. source saying on Wednesday there were reasons to be "cautiously optimistic" about a renewal. With the extension priced in by investors to some extent, attention may turn to other unresolved issues including fertiliser exports. Ukraine has been seeking a one-year extension and the inclusion of the major port of Mykolaiv, while Russia has been striving to boost its grain and fertiliser exports. "It was in the interest of all the parties to reach an agreement," Nathan Cordier, analyst with consultancy Agritel, said. "A renewal was largely priced in by the market, but there are still negotiations taking place on questions like the one-year extension." Euronext December wheat fell in early trade to a new 2-1/2-month low of 314.75 euros a tonne, before paring losses to hold above the 315 euro chart support level. Prices at 0957 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 795.50 -22.00 -2.69 770.75 3.21 CBOT corn 656.25 -9.00 -1.35 593.25 10.62 CBOT soy 1418.75 -10.50 -0.73 1339.25 5.94 Paris wheat 315.75 -4.00 -1.25 276.75 14.09 Paris maize 302.75 -4.75 -1.54 226.00 33.96 Paris rape 610.50 -5.75 -0.93 754.00 -19.03 WTI crude oil 84.99 -0.60 -0.70 75.21 13.00 Euro/dlr 1.04 0.00 -0.35 1.1368 -8.90 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Vinay Dwivedi)
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: 10 million Ukrainians reported to be without power
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Russian forces kept up a barrage of shell and missile attacks on various regions of Ukraine, many hitting power infrastructure, while heavy fighting persisted in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions in the east of the country. CONFLICT. * Russia's defence ministry said its strikes in Ukraine...
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: almost half Ukraine's energy system reported badly damaged
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Successive waves of Russian missile strikes have badly damaged almost half of Ukraine's energy system, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said, as heavy fighting raged in areas in the east and south of the country. CONFLICT. * Russia's defence ministry said Ukraine had executed more than 10...
Ukraine grain deal dominates food security debate at G20
G20 backs Black Sea grain deal as extension deadline looms. Fertiliser also raised as war strains agricultural supply. NGOs see little new action to address global hunger. PARIS/BANGKOK, Nov 16 (Reuters) - G20 countries backed efforts to maintain a grain export corridor from Ukraine to alleviate food insecurity but faced criticism for a lack of further action to tackle hunger in the world.
UPDATE 2-UN hopes Russian fertiliser cargo can show the way to ease port backlog
(Recasts headline, adds bullets, adds details on sanctions, shipments) GENEVA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - A shipment next week of Russian fertiliser exports to Malawi could set an example and help to ease a 300,000-tonne backlog in European ports, a U.N. official said on Friday as the body addresses Russian concerns that threaten a Black Sea grains export deal.
