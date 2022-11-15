Read full article on original website
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Moscow unleashes heavy missile strikes
Nov 15 (Reuters) - Two people died in an explosion in a Polish village near the border with Ukraine, firefighters said, with the United States saying it was investigating unconfirmed reports the blast was caused by stray Russian missiles. FIGHTING. The Associated Press cited a senior U.S. intelligence official as...
Ukrainian winter crops are in good or satisfactory states -forecasters
KYIV, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Ukrainian winter grain and rape crops sown for the 2023 harvest are in satisfactory and good condition, the state-run meteorological centre said on Wednesday. Ukraine traditionally plants winter wheat which accounts for more than 95% of the overall wheat output. The plants are sown in...
GRAINS-Wheat drops 1.5% on Ukrainian supply hopes; soybeans ease
SINGAPORE, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat slid for the first time in four sessions on Wednesday, retreating from previous day's one-week high, as prices were pressured by hopes of an extension of a Black Sea export deal despite reports of missiles hitting Poland. Soybeans and corn prices eased after...
Ukraine grain deal dominates food security debate at G20
G20 backs Black Sea grain deal as extension deadline looms. Fertiliser also raised as war strains agricultural supply. NGOs see little new action to address global hunger. PARIS/BANGKOK, Nov 16 (Reuters) - G20 countries backed efforts to maintain a grain export corridor from Ukraine to alleviate food insecurity but faced criticism for a lack of further action to tackle hunger in the world.
Ukrainian minister says Black Sea grain deal to be extended by 120 days
KYIV, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Ukraine's infrastructure minister said on Thursday the Black Sea grain export agreement reached in July would be expended by 120 days. The minister, Oleksandr Kubrakov, gave no further details. His remarks could not immediately be confirmed independently. The July deal has helped stave off a...
EXPLAINER-Can Ukraine's grain deal ease the global food crisis?
LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - A deal to free up vital grain exports from Ukraine's southern Black Sea ports - which had been due to expire on Nov. 19 - was extended on Thursday for 120 days. The agreement, originally reached in July, created a protected sea transit corridor and...
UPDATE 5-Black Sea grain export deal extended, but Russia wants more on fertiliser exports
Black Sea deal helps easing global food price crisis. Moscow wants removal of obstacles to grain, fertiliser exports. (Adds comments from Ukrainian president) Nov 17 (Reuters) - A deal aimed at easing global food shortages by helping Ukraine export its agricultural products from Black Sea ports was extended for four months on Thursday, though Russia said its own demands were yet to be fully addressed.
GRAINS-Wheat falls for second session on Black Sea deal extension hopes
SINGAPORE, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat lost more ground on Thursday, as global supply concerns ease with the Black Sea deal likely to be extended for Ukrainian seaborne grain exports. Soybeans and corn fell. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) lost 0.5%...
GRAINS-Wheat sags on Black Sea export deal extension; corn turns higher
CHICAGO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures dropped to a 2-1/2-month low on Thursday after the United Nations announced an agreement to extend a grain corridor for exports from war-torn Ukraine. Soybean futures fell on worries about demand as top global buyer China struggles with COVID-19 lockdowns. But corn...
TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to Nov. 14
PARIS, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Below are latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on soft wheat, winter barley and durum wheat sowing and emergence stages, along with crop conditions for soft wheat and winter barley, covering week 45 ending Nov. 14. Figures are percentages of the expected crop area. SOFT WHEAT SOWN EMERGED Week 45 average in France 97 87 Week 44 2022 92 76 Week 45 2021 92 76 WINTER BARLEY SOWN EMERGED Week 45 average in France 99 95 Week 44 2022 97 88 Week 45 2021 97 89 DURUM WHEAT SOWN EMERGED Week 45 average in France 74 35 Week 44 2022 50 13 Week 45 2021 54 16 SOFT WHEAT CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 45 average in France 0 0 2 98 0 Week 44 2022 0 0 2 98 0 Week 45 2021 0 0 1 97 2 WINTER BARLEY CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 45 average in France 0 0 2 98 0 Week 44 2022 0 0 2 98 1 Week 45 2021 0 0 1 98 1 (Reporting by Gus Trompiz)
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Nov 23-29
MOSCOW, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Nov. 23-29 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Nov. 23-29 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,735.2 2,430.0 193.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.5 286.7 233.9 Nov 16-22 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,922.1 2,686.7 447.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.3 288.5 236.4 Nov 9-15 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,012.0 2,495.6 1,114.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 314.0 283.7 251.6 Nov 2-8 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,923.2 2,414.3 1,637.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.7 282.5 264.4 Oct 26-Nov 1 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,028.0 2,524.2 1,909.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 310.1 280.5 266.4 Oct 19-25 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,934.3 2,479.9 2,410.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.3 279.8 278.2 Oct 12-18 - tax, roubles/tonne 1,926.8 1,632.0 3,114.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 307.7 280.9 317.6 Oct 5-11 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,119.0 1,849.8 3,295.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.1 282.3 317.6 Sept 28-Oct 4 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,476.6 2,152.6 3,659.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.2 281.8 317.6 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt)
GRAINS-Wheat set for weekly decline on Black Sea deal extension
SINGAPORE, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose for the first time in three sessions on Friday, although the market is on track to end the week in a negative territory as an extension of the Black Sea export deal eased concerns over global supply. Corn rose for a...
Turkey's Erdogan hopes Russia-Ukraine grain deal will be extended by a year
NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that he believed the U.N.-brokered grain export deal between Russia and Ukraine will be extended beyond its Nov. 19 deadline, adding that Ankara is making efforts to extend it by a year. Speaking at a news...
Joint statement on Black Sea grain deal extension being prepared - TASS
Nov 17 (Reuters) - The parties to the Black Sea grain deal are preparing a joint statement regarding its extension, the TASS news agency reported on Thursday, citing an unnamed source. The United Nations Secretary General earlier on Thursday said all sides had agreed to extend the initiative, which facilitates...
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Fighting rages in the east
Nov 17 (Reuters) - Ukraine said it faced fierce attacks in the east from Russian forces reinforced with troops withdrawn from Kherson in the south, while NATO and Poland concluded a missile that crashed in Poland was probably a stray fired by Ukraine's air defences. EXPLOSION IN POLAND. * Villagers...
GRAINS-Soybeans follow soybean oil lower; wheat and corn retreat
CHICAGO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell nearly 2% on Wednesday, anchored by a profit-taking plunge in soyoil and crude oil futures, traders said. Wheat and corn futures declined on optimism about an extension of a deal to protect Black Sea exports, and as fears eased that the Ukraine war could escalate after a missile hit Poland.
Kremlin says work being finalised on removing obstacles to Russian agricultural exports
MOSCOW, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday work will be finalised on removing direct and indirect barriers to Russian exports of agricultural products and fertilisers, hours after Moscow agreed to let the Black Sea grain deal roll over for another 120 days without any changes to its terms. (Reporting by Reuters)
Wheat rises on strong demand, adverse weather
PARIS/SINGAPORE, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Chicago and European wheat futures rose on Friday as strong international demand and adverse weather in the southern hemisphere encouraged investors to look past a widely expected extension of a corridor for grain exports from Ukraine. Corn and soybeans also firmed as strong weekly U.S. exports and weather concerns in Argentina countered worries about Chinese demand over rising COVID-19 cases.
Russia spoke in favour of grain deal extension at G20 summit - TASS
MOSCOW, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Russia spoke in favour of the Black Sea grain deal extension at the G20 summit, on condition that supplies to countries in need are controlled, the TASS news agency quoted Russian finance minister Anton Siluanov as speaking on Wednesday. (Reporting by Reuters) © Copyright Thomson...
UPDATE 1-Kremlin says UN gave assurances on Russian exports in grain deal
MOSCOW, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday it had been given assurances by the United Nations that work will be finalised on removing barriers to Russia's exports of agricultural products and fertilisers. Moscow said earlier on Thursday it had agreed to let the Black Sea grain deal,...
