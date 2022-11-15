ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

New North Dakota State House, Senate Majority Leaders chosen

(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Senate and House Republican caucuses have elected new leadership Monday night at their respective caucus meetings in Bismarck. The Senate republicans elected Senator David Hogue (District 38-Minot) for Senate Majority Leader, Senator Jerry Klein (District 14-Harvey) for Assistant Majority Leader and Senator Kristin Roers (District 27-Fargo) for Senate Republican Caucus Chair.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

ND now faces consequences of term limits

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - From here on out, a person could spend a maximum of 24 years making laws in North Dakota. Eight years in the House, eight years in the Senate, and eight years as Governor. That’s a win for some, but for others, the passage of the term limits measure could mean trouble for a variety of reasons.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Memo to Republicans: Stop acting like Minnesota is Mississippi

Minnesota’s voter turnout last week was once again robust, but about 100,000 fewer voters cast ballots for governor compared to the midterm election of 2018.  Where were those 100,000 fewer votes? Hennepin and Ramsey counties are responsible for most of the dropoff. Hennepin turnout was down 50,000 votes compared to 2018, while Ramsey County was […] The post Memo to Republicans: Stop acting like Minnesota is Mississippi appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minot Public Schools Custodian named as North Dakota Education Support Professional of The Year

(Minot, ND) -- The state's largest teacher's union is celebrating an education support professional who is goes above and beyond. Bruce Schonberger, a custodian for Minot Public Schools (MPS), is being recognized as the 2022-23 North Dakota Education Support Professional of the Year. Schoneberer has worked at MPS for over a decade, having positive interactions with students. He also is an active member in his local organization as the financial officer for Chapter 52 of the North Dakota Public Employees local. Schoneberer also regularly attends meetings with the Minot Education Association, organizes a public education float every year for the North Dakota State Fair Parade, and is the vice president of the Central Labor Council for the ND American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO).
MINOT, ND
Power 96

Minnesotans Could Get Another Check to Help with Expenses

We've been hearing about the "Walz Checks" for a few months now. It seemed like that idea had fallen away. Well, it resurfaced again recently. Governor Tim Walz would like to use Minnesota's $9 Billion surplus money to help out several areas. One of which would be to give Minnesotans some money back. $1000 to single people and $2000 to couples/families. This was a huge part of his campaign trail promises.
MINNESOTA STATE
KFYR-TV

New public health building opening in 2023

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Burleigh Public Health is moving to a new location. The current building on Front Avenue was previously sold to the University of Mary. The new $10 million facility was partially funded through grant money. The structure will have more space and includes a garage area, where drive-thru testing and vaccination events will be held.
BISMARCK, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota and Minnesota among 40 states to share $391.5M settlement related to Google's location-tracking practices

(Fargo, ND) -- Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Monday that he and a bipartisan coalition of 40 attorneys general have reached a $391.5 million multi-state settlement with Google over its location-tracking practices relating to Google Account settings. This is the largest multi-state privacy settlement that attorneys general have ever reached. Minnesota will receive $8,251,975.29 from the settlement.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.5 The Walleye

Bismarck’s Moe’s Smoke Shop Has FREE Turkeys For You

A friend of mine sent me this picture she found on Facebook today... ...her caption to the pic was simple: "Moe's is giving away FREE turkeys" - Now I'm sure you may have seen it as well, what were your first thoughts? Was it maybe a SMOKED Turkey promotion? Like say buy three cigars and they'll hand you a frozen turkey? Here is what Jared Selzer posted just over three hours ago:
BISMARCK, ND

