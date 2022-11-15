Read full article on original website
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says Trump is not GOP's 'best chance' for 2024
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) has reservations surrounding former President Donald Trump's 2024 presidential bid, stating that he is probably not the GOP's "best chance" at securing a win.
New North Dakota State House, Senate Majority Leaders chosen
(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Senate and House Republican caucuses have elected new leadership Monday night at their respective caucus meetings in Bismarck. The Senate republicans elected Senator David Hogue (District 38-Minot) for Senate Majority Leader, Senator Jerry Klein (District 14-Harvey) for Assistant Majority Leader and Senator Kristin Roers (District 27-Fargo) for Senate Republican Caucus Chair.
AG’s Office “going to war” over new budget proposal
The AG's office has been meeting with legislators from both parties, and sheriffs and police chiefs, across the state, to gather information on the needs for BCI and the State Crime lab.
ND now faces consequences of term limits
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - From here on out, a person could spend a maximum of 24 years making laws in North Dakota. Eight years in the House, eight years in the Senate, and eight years as Governor. That’s a win for some, but for others, the passage of the term limits measure could mean trouble for a variety of reasons.
North Dakota saw low voter turnout this year
This means a little over 240,000 people voted out of the nearly 565,000 people that could vote in North Dakota.
Scott Jensen says Minnesota GOP can't win without new stance on abortion
(FOX 9) - Scott Jensen, who lost to Gov. Tim Walz in last week's midterm election, says he and other Republicans erred on the abortion issue and that the party needs to change its stance to win Minnesota statewide elections. "The hardline position on abortion isn’t going to win," Jensen...
Lobbyist for the South Dakota Broadcasters Association talks about Governor Noem’s removal of the grocery tax
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- The election last week sets the stage for the 2023 South Dakota legislative session. Long time lobbyist, Steve Willard of the South Dakota Broadcasters Association, says the big issue will be pretty basic. Willard says control of that money will be in play. Willard says there is mixed...
Memo to Republicans: Stop acting like Minnesota is Mississippi
Minnesota’s voter turnout last week was once again robust, but about 100,000 fewer voters cast ballots for governor compared to the midterm election of 2018. Where were those 100,000 fewer votes? Hennepin and Ramsey counties are responsible for most of the dropoff. Hennepin turnout was down 50,000 votes compared to 2018, while Ramsey County was […] The post Memo to Republicans: Stop acting like Minnesota is Mississippi appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Minot Public Schools Custodian named as North Dakota Education Support Professional of The Year
(Minot, ND) -- The state's largest teacher's union is celebrating an education support professional who is goes above and beyond. Bruce Schonberger, a custodian for Minot Public Schools (MPS), is being recognized as the 2022-23 North Dakota Education Support Professional of the Year. Schoneberer has worked at MPS for over a decade, having positive interactions with students. He also is an active member in his local organization as the financial officer for Chapter 52 of the North Dakota Public Employees local. Schoneberer also regularly attends meetings with the Minot Education Association, organizes a public education float every year for the North Dakota State Fair Parade, and is the vice president of the Central Labor Council for the ND American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO).
Staff shortage forces North Dakota women’s prison to cancel in-person visits
The Dakota Women's Correctional and Rehabilitation Center has canceled in-person visitation until further notice due to staff shortages.
Minnesotans Could Get Another Check to Help with Expenses
We've been hearing about the "Walz Checks" for a few months now. It seemed like that idea had fallen away. Well, it resurfaced again recently. Governor Tim Walz would like to use Minnesota's $9 Billion surplus money to help out several areas. One of which would be to give Minnesotans some money back. $1000 to single people and $2000 to couples/families. This was a huge part of his campaign trail promises.
Lisa Finley-DeVille, District 4A House Candidate, Statement on District 4A Election Results
MANDAREE, N.D. — I want to first, acknowledge my opponent, State Representative Terry Jones for the years of service that he has given to the Mandan, Hidatsa, Arikara people. We did it Fort Berthold, we opened the opportunity for our children and other Native Americans to run for North...
Is It Legal To Dumpster Dive In North Dakota?
Whether you're doing it to make a profit or furnish your home, here's what you need to know.
New public health building opening in 2023
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Burleigh Public Health is moving to a new location. The current building on Front Avenue was previously sold to the University of Mary. The new $10 million facility was partially funded through grant money. The structure will have more space and includes a garage area, where drive-thru testing and vaccination events will be held.
A Hummingbird..In Bismarck...In October? Is This A Joke?
So HOW Rare Would You Guess That Is?
North Dakota and Minnesota among 40 states to share $391.5M settlement related to Google's location-tracking practices
(Fargo, ND) -- Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Monday that he and a bipartisan coalition of 40 attorneys general have reached a $391.5 million multi-state settlement with Google over its location-tracking practices relating to Google Account settings. This is the largest multi-state privacy settlement that attorneys general have ever reached. Minnesota will receive $8,251,975.29 from the settlement.
Woman arrested on grounds of North Dakota Governor's Residence sentenced to jail
(Bismarck, ND) -- A Bismarck woman who was arrested on the grounds of the North Dakota Governor's Residence will spend three months in jail. Court records show 32-year-old Dakota Bee was arrested in May after she went onto the grounds after a gate was opened to let a car in.
Shoveler on the roof: Minnesota man helps Bismarck homeowners avoid hidden dangers
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The snow piling up around town might be inconvenient, but when it builds up on a roof, it can be deadly. That’s why one Minnesota man traveled to Bismarck to help folks dig out. Jesse Lofgren is comfortable on a roof. For the past 20...
Bismarck’s Moe’s Smoke Shop Has FREE Turkeys For You
A friend of mine sent me this picture she found on Facebook today... ...her caption to the pic was simple: "Moe's is giving away FREE turkeys" - Now I'm sure you may have seen it as well, what were your first thoughts? Was it maybe a SMOKED Turkey promotion? Like say buy three cigars and they'll hand you a frozen turkey? Here is what Jared Selzer posted just over three hours ago:
