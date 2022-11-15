Russian forces are digging new trenches some 60km back from the current front line in Ukraine, according to Britain’s Ministry of Defence (MoD), suggesting the Kremlin is bracing for further Ukrainian advances.After retreating from Kherson – the only regional capital captured during the war so far – Russia continues to lose ground and its forces are focussing on reorganising, preparing and refitting defences across Ukraine, the MoD said in its latest intelligence update.Vladimir Putin’s forces have constructed “new trench systems” near the border of Crimea, as well as near the Siversky-Donets River between Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts, it said.“Some...

