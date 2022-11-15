Read full article on original website
Putin’s forces ‘dig in 60km behind Ukraine front line’ as Russia fears more losses
Russian forces are digging new trenches some 60km back from the current front line in Ukraine, according to Britain’s Ministry of Defence (MoD), suggesting the Kremlin is bracing for further Ukrainian advances.After retreating from Kherson – the only regional capital captured during the war so far – Russia continues to lose ground and its forces are focussing on reorganising, preparing and refitting defences across Ukraine, the MoD said in its latest intelligence update.Vladimir Putin’s forces have constructed “new trench systems” near the border of Crimea, as well as near the Siversky-Donets River between Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts, it said.“Some...
Watch live: Biden delivers remarks with business and labor leaders
President Biden will deliver remarks on the economy Friday afternoon and meet with business and labor leaders at the White House. Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen is also slated to attend. The president is expected to discuss the economic agenda of his administration. Biden’s comments come after his return from an overseas trip that included…
Blaming Kurds for unrest, Iran threatens Iraq with offensive
Multiple Iraqi and Kurdish officials say a senior Iranian military official has threatened Iraq with an unprecedented ground military operation if Baghdad does not disarm Iranian Kurdish opposition groups and fortify its shared borders with Iran
Fired SpaceX employees accuse company of violating labor law
Several SpaceX employees who were fired after circulating an open letter calling out CEO Elon Musk’s behavior have filed a complaint accusing the company of violating labor laws.
Fed's Collins: Another 75-bps hike could be ahead
BOSTON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Bank of Boston leader Susan Collins said on Friday that with little evidence price pressures are waning, the Fed may need to deliver another 75-basis point rate hike as it seeks to get inflation under control.
