FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Family-Owned Coffee Shop Unexpectedly Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCambridge, MA
Local Business is Giving Away 120% Store Credit to Everyone Who Helps Them Get Plumbing, Heating & WindowsDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
A Tale Of Two CitiesKevin VitaliHaverhill, MA
Walgreens Is Abandoing Low-Income NeighborhoodsC. HeslopBoston, MA
Film 'Utama' is an arduous, authentic journey toward climate devastation
The rains haven’t come for some time. Here in the Bolivian highlands, the arid ground has grown cracked and rough. Yet every morning, farmers Virginio (José Calcina) and Sisa (Luisa Quispe) still rise to do their chores. The elderly Quechua couple awaken and greet one another with warm smiles and wordless nods before getting down to work. It’s not that they’ve run out of things to say to each other but rather that they’ve long ago passed any need for saying them. Every day he takes their llamas to graze and every day she walks with the other women of the village to fetch water. Lately, the women have been walking a lot further than they used to.
Like Oil and Water | Ep. 187
Think about a time you lost something – maybe a favorite toy, or a library book. We all lose things from time to time. The trick is figuring out how to find them again. In today’s story, when a humble baker loses something precious, a brand new judge finds a very creative way to get it back!
'The Handmaid's Tale' star Yvonne Strahovski talks villain Serena Joy, politics and forgiveness
In the run-up to this year's midterms, women dressed in red robes and white bonnets protested the Supreme Court ruling that the Constitution does not confer the right to abortion. The costumes were a nod to "The Handmaid's Tale" — that dystopian novel written by Margaret Atwood in the '80s, depicting the fictional theocracy Gilead, built on the ashes of Boston. It's a society where corrupt extremists have stripped women of agency; where 'handmaids' are owned by powerful men who rape and abuse them in the name of procreation. Abortion is punishable by death.
'Magic: The Gathering' angers fans with 30th anniversary collectible cards
“Magic: The Gathering” turns 30 years old next year. As the world’s first trading card game, “Magic” continues to attract legions of fans and earned a whopping billion dollars last fiscal year. So as part of a long list of celebratory events and products, the company behind the game announced “Magic: The Gathering 30th Anniversary Edition,” 60 randomized reprints from the game’s first run in 1993, on sale in time for holidays.
Geoff Muldaur's quest to find musicians to write 'His Last Letter'
For the full story, click here. It's not enough that musician Geoff Muldaur was a vital force in American roots, jazz and blues for decades. Muldaur traveled to Amsterdam to find a group of top-notch European classical musicians to tackle distinctly non-European, and mostly non-classical work. The result is called "His Last Letter," a double-LP box set and a CD set, both with a booklet released earlier this year.
Berried treasure
As a kid, WBUR senior arts reporter Amelia Mason remembers snacking on the wild black raspberries growing all over her family's backyard, like a little bear cub. But as an adult, these favorite fruits of her youth are nowhere to be found. Credits:. Episode producer: Amelia Mason and Nora Saks.
How Boston plans to create a bustling nightlife in the city
Boston is known for a lot of things, but life at night is not one of them. City officials are looking to change that by following the lead of countless other communities in hiring a night mayor. In a series called "After Dark: Boston at Night" we take a look...
