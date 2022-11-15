Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
TMZ.com
Two of the 4 Slain Idaho Students Made Frantic Calls to Friend Before Murders
Two of the slain University of Idaho students made a series of frantic phone calls to their friend just before all 4 victims were massacred, this according to one of their relatives. Kaylee Goncalves, 21, was found butchered with Madison Mogen, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20, and his girlfriend, Xana Kernodle,...
Idaho murders: 'Private party' drove 2 victims home, police now say
Idhao police say a 'private party' drove homicide victims Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalvez home the morning they were murdered after initially saying they Ubered.
New details emerge in University of Idaho murders case
In the investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students, new evidence shows that one of the victims was killed in their bed, according to the county coroner. One of the victims’ mothers made a plea to the killer to turn themselves in. NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz has the latest updates on the tragedy.Nov. 19, 2022.
Dad Rapes And Impregnates 9-YEAR-Old Daughter And Then Blames It On Mythological Beings
A Zimbabwean father has been arrested for sexually abusing and impregnating his 9-year-old daughter and then blaming it on mythological beings. Image for representation onlyDe Insider/Olivia Acland.
Mexico investigates death of American woman seen being beaten in video that has gone viral
Mexican prosecutors said Thursday they have opened an investigation into the death of a U.S. woman seen being beaten in a video that has gone viral. Prosecutors in the state of Baja California Sur said in a statement they are investigating the death of a woman they identified only as a foreigner, at a resort development in the town of San Jose del Cabo.
Gunman kills 5 at LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs before patrons confront and stop him, police say
A 22-year-old gunman entered an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, just before midnight Saturday and immediately opened fire, killing at least five people and injuring 25 others, before patrons confronted and stopped him, police said Sunday.
Colorado Springs mayor says 'heroic' individuals subdued shooter with his gun
Mayor of Colorado Springs, Colorado, John Suthers tells CNN's Jim Acosta how individuals at Club Q were able to stop a 22-year-old suspect who opened fire inside the LGBTQ nightclub.
KESQ
‘Rust’ investigative case file details Alec Baldwin’s text messages following deadly shooting
Text messages pulled from Alec Baldwin’s phone in the days and weeks following the deadly shooting while filming the movie “Rust” indicate the actor was concerned the incident was the result of possible sabotage and questioned the Santa Fe Sheriff Department’s ability to properly investigate that angle.
Man gets jail for joining Capitol riot after Tinder date
A Delaware business owner has been sentenced to 30 days for storming the U.S. Capitol after seeing the riot on a Tinder date's TV and joining the attack.
Comments / 0