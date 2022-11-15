ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vote for Journal Star athlete of the week: Nominees from Peoria High, IVC and Washington

By Adam Duvall, Journal Star
After plenty of solid fall postseason sports performers over the last week, here are the Journal Star high school athlete of the week nominees for Nov. 7-12.

Head to pjstar.com/sports to vote. The poll closes at noon Friday. Information about the nominees is below.

If you have a nominee for the honor, email us at sports@pjstar.com or tag us on Twitter @pjstarsports. Last week, Jaxin Johnson of the Knoxville football team was named JS athlete of the week.

TQ Webb, Peoria High football

Webb snagged five catches for 114 yards and a touchdown as Peoria High beat Mascoutah, 36-21, in Saturday's Class 5A quarterfinal. The sophomore started the Peoria High scoring off in the first quarter with a 68-yard touchdown grab from Tino Gist.

Danny Cihocki, Princeton football

The senior linebacker helped give Princeton an early Class 3A quarterfinal lead before suffering a 27-20 overtime loss to Elmhurst IC Catholic on Saturday. Cihocki's 31-yard, pick-6 helped put Princeton ahead 14-0 in the first quarter. His score was a part of two Tiger TDs just 90 seconds apart.

Kenna Wollard, Illinois Valley Central volleyball

The state's No. 2 all-time career kill leader capped her high school season with 14 kills in Saturday's 25-16, 25-15 win over Freeburg in the Class 2A third-place match. Wollard also posted 13 digs and two blocks as IVC finished with 37 victories in the program's most successful season. The 6-foot-1 outside hitter heads off to Purdue with 1,813 kills, becoming just the third player ever to hit that 1,800-kill plateau.

Amelia Heinze, Washington girls swimming

As a sophomore, Heinze took second in one race along with three third-place finishes in the athletes with disabilities portion of the IHSA state meet on Saturday at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont. She was runner-up in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:56.16), while taking third place in the 50-yard freestyle (34.16 seconds), 100-yard freestyle (1:25.87) and 200-yard freestyle (3:11.32).

Adam Duvall is a Journal Star sports reporter. Email him at aduvall@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @AdamDuvall.

