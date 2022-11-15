ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Sporting goods store expands from Springfield to Peoria

By Alex Dalton, Journal Star
 3 days ago

PEORIA — Underdog Sports, a store that specializes in sporting goods and memorabilia, recently opened a new Peoria location on North Brandywine Drive.

The brand's first location opened in Springfield in 2018. Owner Paul Layton said that the new storefront, located across from Northwoods Mall, will allow his business to better serve existing customers who had been driving an hour or more from the Peoria area.

"It allows us to diversify," he added. "We have a smaller location in Springfield. It allows us to declutter that and be more effective in both locations."

The roughly 4,500-square-foot storefront in Peoria is not yet fully stocked, Layton said, but will eventually offer a wide array of equipment and collectibles, including Bradley University and Illinois State University merchandise.

"Anything from stocking stuffers like lanyards and can coozies, team pennants for decorating the kids' rooms," Layton said, "up to full size flags, garden flags, banners, waste baskets, license plate frames for your automobile."

The high inflation rates that have harmed many businesses struggling with the high cost of goods have been a boon to the secondhand market . Customers at Underdog Sports, which buys and resells used sports equipment, have been able to take advantage of the trend.

"People are happy to be buying track spikes for 20, 25, 30 dollars instead of 60, 80, 100 dollars," he said.

If business in Peoria is good over the next couple of months, Layton said, he hopes to hire additional staff for the new store in March.

