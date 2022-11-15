ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
For Rockford's Carl Scandroli, 76, 'the pride was there'

By Jeff Kolkey, Rockford Register Star
 3 days ago
ROCKFORD — A bricklayer who joined his older brother in 1976 following the death of their father to turn the family-owned Scandroli Construction Co. into one of Rockford's best known construction firms, died Thursday at age 76.

Carl Scandroli was a tough businessman and a caring family man who taught a fourth generation of Scandrolis to operate the business. Teamed with his older brother, Joe Scandroli, Sr., Carl worked mostly behind the scenes as the company's chief financial officer. He was semi-retired after 40 years, but was still coming into the office a couple of times a week when he died.

He was a mentor to Joe Scandroli, Carl's nephew, who now leads the company as its president. Although he slowed down over the years, Carl never officially retired.

"Everybody liked Carl," Joe Scandroli said. "He could be tough at times. You knew where you stood with him. He was a very likeable, sociable, happy guy, but he worked hard. He spent a lot of time at the office. He really helped grow the business."

Carl graduated with the Boylan High School class of 1964 and attended Saint Ambrose University. He was a member of the Bricklayers Local 6 until he and his brother took over the company. Carl was a member of the St. Ambrogio Society and the Lombardi, Venetian and Verdi clubs, according to his obituary.

Their company grew to oversee some of the Rockford region's largest construction projects. Those have included construction of the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center, the 200,000-square-foot jet maintenance, repair and overhaul facility at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport, and the more than $33 million Rockford Public Library now being built in downtown Rockford.

Carl gave each project his all, no matter the size, said Tony Scandroli, Carl's nephew who works as vice president of operations.

"The pride was there no matter if it was a little sidewalk replacement or if it was a grand, $20 million building," Tony Scandroli said. "He took the same amount of pride whether it was churches, schools, banks, food service, such a wide variety of work."

Chicago Rockford International Airport Executive Director Mike Dunn said the Scandrolis were close family friends.

Dunn said he knew Carl for 55 years.

"I would say he was one of the sweetest guys I have ever known," Dunn said. "He was very soft spoken. Never had a bad thing to say about anybody and was just a very good family guy and a very good friend."

A funeral mass is planned at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 2400 Bell Ave. Burial in Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and also from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at the church.

A Rockford Register Star reporter since 2005, Jeff Kolkey writes about city government, politics, trends in the Rockford region and more. He is a Rockford resident, a married father of two and a White Sox fan. He can be reached at (815) 987-1374, via email at jkolkey@rrstar.com and on Twitter @jeffkolkey.

