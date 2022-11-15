ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What you need to know about the listeria outbreak impacting Illinois

By Chris Green, Rockford Register Star
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says an outbreak of listeria has sickened people in six states, including Illinois.

The CDC said 16 people have gotten sick nationwide and one person has died. Cases have been confirmed in New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Maryland, California, and Illinois, which currently has two cases.

There are no reported cases in Winnebago County, according to the Winnebago County Health Department. Calls and emails to the Boone and Stephenson County health departments were not returned.

Here's what you need to know about listeria and the latest outbreak:

What is listeria?

Listeria is a foodborne bacterial illness that can cause a disease known scientifically as Listeriosis, which is better known by the shortened bacteria name.

What are symptoms of listeria?

According to the CDC, common symptoms of listeria include fever, flu-like symptoms, headache, stiff neck, loss of balance, intestinal issues such as diarrhea and vomiting and seizures.

How does listeria spread?

Listeria, according to the Mayo Clinic, is transmitted by eating improperly processed deli meats and unpasteurized milk products.

Furthermore, the bacteria that causes listeria can be a difficult to eliminate because it can grow in cooler conditions more so than other forms of bacteria. This can cause issues when one is handling food such as deli meats and cheeses, which are believed to be the cause of this current outbreak.

Prevention

To prevent a listeria infection, the Mayo Clinic and Winnebago County Health Department recommend the following safety guidelines:

  • Refrigerate. Store meats and cheeses at 41 degrees or below.
  • Keep things clean. Wash your hands thoroughly with warm, soapy water before and after handling or preparing food. After cooking, use hot, soapy water to wash the utensils, cutting boards and other food preparation surfaces.
  • Scrub raw vegetables. Clean raw vegetables with a scrub brush or vegetable brush under plenty of running water.
  • Cook your food thoroughly. Use a food thermometer to make sure your meat, poultry and egg dishes are cooked to a safe temperature.
  • Reheat foods properly. Winnebago County Health Department encourages individuals who are at increased risk to not eat any meat or cheese from any deli counter, unless it is reheated to an internal temperature of 165°F or until steaming hot.

Chris Green: 815-987-1241; cgreen@rrstar.com ; @chrisfgreen

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: What you need to know about the listeria outbreak impacting Illinois

