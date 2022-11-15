ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

What to know about Friday's KHSAA Class 6A football quarterfinals; Bullitt East, Male, Ballard, Trinity in hunt

By Jason Frakes, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uCK5I_0jBFQRbZ00

Here’s a look at Friday’s Class 6A football quarterfinals:

KHSAA football:Complete pairings for the third round of the playoffs

Central Hardin (11-1) at Bullitt East (11-1), 7:30 p.m.

Central Hardin enters with a seven-game winning streak after knocking off Daviess County 17-3 on Friday. The Bruins’ only loss came to Henderson County, 38-22, on Sept. 16. Central Hardin averages 284 rushing yards per game and is led by junior Mason Gardner (1,141 yards, 25 touchdowns). The defense allows 8.8 points per game – ranking No. 1 in Class 6A – and is led by senior linebacker Gage Bryant (89 tackles), senior end Adam Hobbs (71 tackles, eight sacks) and junior cornerback Caden Elmore (six interceptions). The Bruins are trying to reach the state semifinals for the first time since 2017.

Bullitt East has won 11 in a row after beating Manual 36-35 on Friday, getting a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown from Ryan Still late in the fourth quarter for the winning score. The Chargers rank No. 2 in Class 6A in scoring offense at 39.8 points per game and are led by the fearsome foursome of seniors in quarterback Travis Egan, running back Mason Gauthier along with receivers Nolan Davenport and Cam Brogan. The Chargers are trying to reach the state semifinals for the first time since 2008, when they finished as Class 4A runners-up.

Henderson County (10-2) at Male (8-4), 7:30 p.m.

Henderson County rolled past Meade County 35-6 on Friday as seniors Jordan Wright (145 yards, two touchdowns) and Jaheim Williams (109 yards, two TDs) had big games on the ground. The Colonels lead Class 6A in scoring offense (42.2 ppg) and average 262.6 rushing yards per game behind Wright (1,204 yards, 16 TDs) and Williams (953 yards, 16 TDs). Senior defensive end Saadiq Clements (6-4, 265 pounds) ranks second in the state with 19 sacks and has committed to Purdue. Henderson County’s last trip to the state semifinals came in 2006.

Male knocked off No. 1-ranked St. Xavier 22-21 in overtime on Friday as Antonio Harris passed to Max Gainey for the game-winning 2-point conversion. Senior Daniel Swinney carried 18 times for 128 yards and a touchdown and has re-established himself as one of the state’s top running backs since coming back from a shoulder injury. Sophomore linebacker Solomon Conley had 16 tackles (seven solo), one tackle for loss and a key pass breakup in the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs are trying to reach the state final for the fifth straight season.

Vote now:Who's your pick for this week's Louisville-area high school Athlete of the Week?

Madison Central (9-3) at Ballard (10-2), 7:30 p.m.

Madison Central went 2-3 in the second half of the regular season – losing to Pikeville, Bryan Station and Southwestern – but has turned things around in the playoffs. The Indians knocked off Paul Dunbar 45-42 on Friday as junior Brady Hensley carried 29 times for 354 yards and five touchdowns. Hensley has rushed for 1,318 yards and 15 touchdowns and ranks fourth in the state with 164.8 rushing yards per game. Madison Central reached the state semifinals last year before falling to St. Xavier 31-21.

Ballard defeated Ryle 26-14 on Friday behind a stellar defensive performances that included pick-6s by sophomore lineman Quordair Atkinson and junior safety Montel Campbell. Senior linebacker Cameron Norfleet had 13 tackles (nine solo) and three sacks. Defense has been the story all year for a Ballard team that allows just 9.8 points per game, ranking No. 3 in Class 6A. The Bruins are seeking their first trip to the state semifinals since 2014.

Trinity (8-4) at Bryan Station (9-3), 7 p.m.

Trinity rolled past Simon Kenton 51-20 on Friday as sophomore Jeremiah Lynn scored four touchdowns (two rushing, two punt returns). Lynn has scored eight touchdowns (five rushing, two punt returns, one receiving) during the Shamrocks’ current four-game winning streak. Trinity, which is trying to reach the state semifinals for the seventh straight year, will be facing a Lexington opponent for the first time since beating Lafayette 56-21 in the 2016 Class 6A final.

Bryan Station was 0-3 after starting the season with losses to Frederick Douglass, Boyle County and Scott County but has won nine in a row after knocking off Tates Creek 45-14 on Friday. The Defenders have a balanced offense led by junior quarterback Trenton Cutwright (1,731 passing yards, 16 TDs). Top receivers are junior J.T. Haskins (35 catches, 697 yards, eight TDs) and senior Damin Green (41 catches, 676 yards, four TDs). Senior Jeremiah Mundy-Lloyd (880 rushing yards, 17 TDs) and junior Bayubahe Benit (742 rushing yards, 10 TDs) lead the ground attack. Haskins, a first-team Courier Journal All-State pick last year, has a team-high four interceptions. The Defenders haven’t reached the state semifinals since finishing as Class 4A runners-up in 1999. That team beat Trinity 31-21 in the third round of the playoffs and is the last team from Lexington to defeat the Shamrocks.

Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; jfrakes@courier-journal.com; Twitter: @kyhighs.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wataugaonline.com

Men’s Basketball Stays Unbeaten With Historic Win At Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — App State secured a signature victory in dramatic fashion Tuesday night, winning 61-60 at Louisville. The Mountaineers, who are off to their first 3-0 start since the 1997-98 season, scored the opening basket 29 seconds into the game and led the rest of the way, as head coach Dustin Kerns‘ squad built the advantage to as many as 16 points in the first half.
LOUISVILLE, KY
FanSided

Louisville Football: Welcomes ’26 QB Brodie McWhorter

Brodie McWhorter is a freshman quarterback prospect who plays football at Cass High School in White, Georgia. Earlier this season, McWhorter achieved B2C‘s Freshman Of The Week honors after recording 263 passing yards and throwing for 5 touchdowns in a blowout win over Martin Luther King High School (Lithonia, GA) in which the final score was 63-7.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

UofL football to honor Virginia players killed in shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville football team will honor the victims of the shooting at the University of Virginia. Three members of the Virginia football team were killed on Sunday night. Police say Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. shot the victims onboard a charter bus returning to campus...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

JCPS to open 3 schools; Here's how to name them

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools is opening three new schools in the 2023-24 school year, and want some help naming them. According to JCPS' website, they will host meetings for community members to learn about the schools and their programming, as well as let the community suggest some names.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Alert issued for missing Louisville woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have issued an Operation Return Home alert for a woman with health issues. Tiffiney Smith-Couch, 50, was last seen October 30 in teh 2800 block of W. Muhammad Ali Blvd. Smith-Couch is 5′2′ and weighs 300 pounds. She had black hair and brown...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Big Bad Breakfast opens second location in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Big Bad Breakfast opened its second location in Louisville on Tuesday. The restaurant is located at 5050 Norton Healthcare Boulevard. “The team and I are honored and excited to have transformed such an iconic Louisville location into the city’s long-awaited second Big Bad Breakfast location,” Owner of Big Bad Breakfast Chef John Currence said. “The Louisville community has really welcomed Big Bad Breakfast with open arms, so we felt compelled to open a second location, and when this beautiful space became available we knew exactly where our new home would be. We look forward to serving even more folks here in Louisville, and we hope those who remember Corbett’s will appreciate the care and love we’ve give to the restaurant as one of our most beautiful BBBs to date.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Community leaders call on Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg to build a better west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Community leaders are challenging Louisville's next mayor to build a better West End during his time in office. Reverend Charles Elliott, Jr., retired Louisville Metro police officer Ray Barker and other activists gathered at the corner of 18th and Broadway Tuesday morning to outline what they want to see in West Louisville, as a way to hold Craig Greenberg and other city leaders accountable.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville mayor-elect Craig Greenberg announces transition team

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville mayor-elect Craig Greenberg announced the team set to help transition into his new role. On Wednesday, the 58-member team was represented in front of local leaders at the Republic Bank Foundation YMCA on West Broadway. Greenberg said the team represents a multitude of neighborhoods, people...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/17

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Cold day with clouds slowly breaking up with modest warming into the mid to upper 30s. We’ll be watching for a band of light snow around 4am-6am Friday. Amounts again, look light. It will be more of an issue of timing and the risk for slick spots. We’ll be watching this carefully as we gather more data.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Men revisit Louisville shooting locations seen in Bill Murray's 'Stripes'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- To the drivers passing by, Matt Lish and his nephew, Samuel, look like really enthusiastic tourists. They're pointing and taking pictures. In reality, they're homegrown "movie dudes": the kind of guys who know their favorite films, word-for-word, and aren't afraid to recite those lines to whoever will listen.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Big Bad Breakfast's 2nd Louisville location pays tribute to Dean Corbett

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city's second Big Bad Breakfast location opened Tuesday on Norton Healthcare Boulevard in east Louisville. The brunch spot — in the building formerly housing Corbett's — will pay tribute to Dean Corbett by putting "Deano's Scamble" on the specialty menu. The dish features mushrooms, scrambled eggs, bourbon glazed onions, deep fried oysters, truffle aioli and sherry vinaigrette-dressed arugula topped with goat cheese crumbles.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy