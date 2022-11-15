Kentucky bankers: Daniel Cameron trying to create 'state surveillance system'

The Kentucky Bankers Association is suing Attorney General Daniel Cameron for allegedly exceeding his legal authority and violating free speech rights with his recent subpoenas and demands for information sent to six major banks doing business in the state.

The lawsuit, filed in Franklin Circuit Court two weeks ago, is a response to Cameron's push to target banks' ESG investment practices, which incorporate environmental, social and governance factors into their asset and risk decisions — specifically those related to climate change and the reduction of carbon emissions.

The trade association of 150 banks doing business in Kentucky has taken issue with the attorney general's demands as being a violation of the law, while also alleging they are a big government intrusion on private businesses that could create "an ongoing state surveillance system."

Cameron's office issued a press release Oct. 19 announcing he was joining 14 other Republican state attorneys general investigating Bank of America, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo for alleged antitrust and consumer protection law violations related to ESG practices.

His release cited the banks' membership in the United Nations’ Net-Zero Banking Alliance, which seeks to cut greenhouse gas emissions to as close to zero as possible by 2050, including copies of the subpoenas and civil investigative demands (CIDs) sent to each bank that seek information and documents related to any association with a "Global Climate Initiative."

“Kentucky’s consumer protection and antitrust laws prohibit companies from engaging in coordinated practices that block certain Kentucky businesses from accessing banking services,” Cameron said in his office's release. “We joined this investigation to ensure Kentucky companies that reject the Biden Administration’s anti-fossil fuel climate agenda have the same financial freedoms as those who accept it.”

In its 2022 session,the Kentucky General Assembly passed a law prohibiting state funds from going to any company with a policy of boycotting fossil fuel-based energy companies. Cameron will enter the final year of his term as attorney general in 2023, when he is also seeking the Republican nomination for governor.

The Kentucky Bankers Association filed the lawsuit against Cameron along with its subsidiary HOPE of Kentucky — a limited liability company focused on financing affordable, multifamily housing projects — alleging he is not just exceeding his legal authority but "wasting and improperly spending taxpayer funds in his improper efforts to do so."

Noting the obvious social concerns of the HOPE subsidiary, the complaint said Cameron's investigative demands amount to an "amazing and disturbing broad overreach," asking for information and communications involving anything remotely environmental.

"(The demands) plainly create unreasonable burdens upon and governmental investigations against businesses and people who might worry about, discuss, or even think about global climate change or environmental activities," the plaintiffs' complaint states.

The banking plaintiffs add that they were heavily involved in relief and investment efforts responding to the deadly 2021 tornadoes in Western Kentucky and 2022 flooding in Eastern Kentucky, noting that many have discussed whether they were "exacerbated by climate change."

The complaint states that their response to such disasters includes "what environmental goals and policies, including zoning and building standards, are impacted or affected or involve remedying these disasters," as well as "loans to affected persons which involve the risks of repayment that may include a borrower’s 'ESG Factors.'"

'Unwarranted governmental intrusion'

The first count of the complaint alleges Cameron has exceeded his legal authority, as the Kentucky Department of Financial Institutions under statute can regulate and demand information from banks, but not the attorney general.

While the attorney general may issue investigative demands under the Kentucky Consumer Protection Act, the complaint claims Cameron is not investigating anything unlawful under that statute, while also seeking information beyond its statute of limitations and outside the state.

The banking organization also alleges Cameron is in violation of a state law that protects individuals from any "unreasonable investigative action" from the government, calling Cameron's demands "improper and illegal."

Another count in the complaint alleges he violated both the state and federal rights of banks related to speech and association, as "the very existence of the CIDs calls into question and chills the Plaintiffs’ rights to think, speak and associate freely and without unwarranted governmental intrusion or criticism."

Noting that Cameron's demands included the banks' "continuing obligation to disclose" the information in question, the complaint adds: "In effect, the CIDs are creating an ongoing state surveillance system on communications and activities of a recipient and with the persons a recipient is interacting."

The third count of the complaint alleges Cameron's action are in violation of Senate Bill 205, the bill passed this year related to energy company boycotts.

Under that new law, it is the state treasurer who is responsible for compiling a list of companies with an energy company boycott, while the attorney general can only make such demands after it has brought forth a civil action against a bank, according to the bankers' complaint.

Additionally, SB 205 does not prohibit any company from having an energy company boycott, as it only requires government entities to divest their shares in a company with such a boycott and prevents such companies from having a contract worth $100,000 or more with a government entity.

The trade group of banks seeks for the court — presided over by recently reelected Judge Phillip Shepherd — to declare that Cameron's actions have exceeded his authority and infringed on the plaintiffs' rights, as well as quash the demands sent to them.

Cameron's office has not filed a response to the court, but has filed a request to have the matter transferred to a federal court, as the plaintiffs asserted some claims under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

Investments 'maximized, no politicized'

The attorney general's pursuit of companies of ESG investment practices is not limited to just these six banks who were the subject of the banking association lawsuit.

Cameron and state Treasurer Allison Ball in late October both requested information from the Kentucky Teachers’ Retirement System and the Kentucky Public Pension Authority regarding the role ESG investment practices play in their management of the state's major public pension plans. A release announcing the move stated they did so to make sure pensioners' investments "are maximized, not politicized."

Also on Monday, Cameron's office announced a new investigation into alleged ESG investment practices of The Vanguard Group Inc. and State Street Bank, who received civil investigative demands seeking documents and information due to their membership in climate change initiatives Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero, Climate 100+ and Net Zero Asset Managers.

“Kentucky’s Consumer Protection laws prohibit companies from placing a climate agenda ahead of the financial profitability of their client’s investments,” Cameron said. “We launched this investigation to protect Kentucky consumers, and we look forward to hearing from Vanguard and State Street on these matters.”

