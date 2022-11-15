Time to think about 2023-24

Happy Tuesday from your new education reporter, Krista. It's been one week since the election, and I hope everyone has enjoyed some well-deserved rest. As most of you likely know, our school board representation will remain the same after each incumbent secured their seats. It was a very pricey election, which had the potential to drastically change the board's dynamics.

Tonight is a big night for the local education world with a JCPS board meeting, an event to answer questions about the student assignment plan and a special Courier Journal event on literacy.

Student assignment plan

Moving forward, now is the time that many families need to be thinking about their students' school for next year. Those who need to start weighing their options include parents of:

Incoming kindergartners

Students wanting to attend a magnet school/program or Academies of Louisville

Incoming sixth and ninth graders who live in the district's "Choice Zone"

For families inside the choice zone - 13 schools mostly in and near the West End - the district is hosting an event tonight at the California Community Center to answer questions and assist in the application process. The application deadline is Dec. 16.

If an application isn't submitted (for Choice Zone and kindergarten students), families will be contacted by the district, spokeswoman Carolyn Callahan said.

Has your child struggled to read?

If the answer is yes, come to tonight's event hosted by The Courier Journal.

The event follows the publication of reporter Mandy McLaren's investigation "Between the Lines: Why Kentucky's kids can't read and who's to blame." McLaren's five-part series reveals that while other states are changing their reading instruction methods and materials to a more phonics-centered approach, much of Kentucky is holding fast to a form of teaching that's being criticized across the nation as potentially harmful to kids' long-term reading abilities.

The free event will include information and advice from literacy experts and help from parents who have fought successfully to get phonics-focused reading instruction for their children. Also, attendees will receive a free copy of a special section reprint of the series.

When and where: 5:30 to 7:30 tonight - Nov. 15 - at the Main Branch of the Louisville Free Public Library, 301 York St.

In other news

A new JCPS teacher contract is being voted on by the union's members this week, and it proposes a 5% raise and other conditions meant to attract and retain educators.

If approved, the pay increase is the largest JCPS teachers will have seen since at least 1994. Other changes include:

Taking sick time in half-day increments

Making up planning periods outside the normal school day

Cutting back on paperwork

The JCPS board will vote on its final approval.

