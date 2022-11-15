ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Time to think about 2023-24

By Krista Johnson, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p76Kg_0jBFQNJt00

Happy Tuesday from your new education reporter, Krista. It's been one week since the election, and I hope everyone has enjoyed some well-deserved rest. As most of you likely know, our school board representation will remain the same after each incumbent secured their seats. It was a very pricey election, which had the potential to drastically change the board's dynamics.

Tonight is a big night for the local education world with a JCPS board meeting, an event to answer questions about the student assignment plan and a special Courier Journal event on literacy.

Student assignment plan

Moving forward, now is the time that many families need to be thinking about their students' school for next year. Those who need to start weighing their options include parents of:

  • Incoming kindergartners
  • Students wanting to attend a magnet school/program or Academies of Louisville
  • Incoming sixth and ninth graders who live in the district's "Choice Zone"

For families inside the choice zone - 13 schools mostly in and near the West End - the district is hosting an event tonight at the California Community Center to answer questions and assist in the application process. The application deadline is Dec. 16.

If an application isn't submitted (for Choice Zone and kindergarten students), families will be contacted by the district, spokeswoman Carolyn Callahan said.

Has your child struggled to read?

If the answer is yes, come to tonight's event hosted by The Courier Journal.

The event follows the publication of reporter Mandy McLaren's investigation "Between the Lines: Why Kentucky's kids can't read and who's to blame." McLaren's five-part series reveals that while other states are changing their reading instruction methods and materials to a more phonics-centered approach, much of Kentucky is holding fast to a form of teaching that's being criticized across the nation as potentially harmful to kids' long-term reading abilities.

The free event will include information and advice from literacy experts and help from parents who have fought successfully to get phonics-focused reading instruction for their children. Also, attendees will receive a free copy of a special section reprint of the series.

When and where: 5:30 to 7:30 tonight - Nov. 15 - at the Main Branch of the Louisville Free Public Library, 301 York St.

In other news

A new JCPS teacher contract is being voted on by the union's members this week, and it proposes a 5% raise and other conditions meant to attract and retain educators.

If approved, the pay increase is the largest JCPS teachers will have seen since at least 1994. Other changes include:

  • Taking sick time in half-day increments
  • Making up planning periods outside the normal school day
  • Cutting back on paperwork

The JCPS board will vote on its final approval.

That's it for now, folks. Talk soon.

Yours truly,

Krista (who you can reach at kjohnson3@gannett.com)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHAS11

JCPS to open 3 schools; Here's how to name them

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools is opening three new schools in the 2023-24 school year, and want some help naming them. According to JCPS' website, they will host meetings for community members to learn about the schools and their programming, as well as let the community suggest some names.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Kentucky Harvest helps deliver turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville-based nonprofit is working to make sure everyone gets fed this Thanksgiving season. Kentucky Harvest is helping Family Scholar House distribute 100 turkeys and traditional sides for people in the community that need assistance. Local companies and schools have been collecting food to give to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Portland Christian School hosts groundbreaking for new school building

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A private Christian school in Louisville hosted a groundbreaking for their new high school building coming next year. The groundbreaking was held on Tuesday morning at the school’s sanctuary on Westport Road. Portland Christian said the new building has been in plans for several years...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Ash Jurberg

The Louisville actress giving away millions

I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on an actress from Louisville, Kentucky, who has been generous in her philanthropy. Of course, Jennifer Lawrence is famous for acting, but perhaps there should be more focus on her charitable efforts.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Prominent Louisville family pledges $1 million to UofL

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A generous donation from a prominent, Louisville family will reportedly fund a green space in downtown Louisville. The University of Louisville’s Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute has received a pledge of $1 million from the Trager family to establish the Trager Micro-Forest Project, according to a UofL press release.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Roger Marsh

Indiana witness wants explanation for hovering bright light

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Indiana witness at New Albany reported watching and photographing a bright light that hovered over the city for more than two hours beginning at 4 a.m. before moving away on February 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
NEW ALBANY, IN
Wave 3

3 guns in 3 days at JCPS schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There were three guns found in three days at JCPS schools last week, WAVE News Troubleshooters have learned. One gun was located on a student from Western High School. The other two guns were found at Fern Creek High School. This brings the total number of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Salvation Army makes Christmas wishes come true

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Wednesday, the Salvation Army officially kicked off their 2022 Red Kettle and Angel Tree program. The Salvation Army addresses community needs and supplies solutions. The Angel Tree program started in 1979, and since then, its provided thousands of kids in need gifts on Christmas. Louisville’s...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Metro Council committee passes ordinance encouraging businesses to offer 'second chances'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new proposal in Louisville to help people convicted of crimes find jobs is a step closer to reality. Metro Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey, D-3, said the Second Chance Ordinance means the city would make a good faith effort to increase business with companies that hire second chance employees. Those businesses have at least 10% of their workforce made up of people convicted of a felony or Class A misdemeanor.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Alert issued for missing Louisville woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have issued an Operation Return Home alert for a woman with health issues. Tiffiney Smith-Couch, 50, was last seen October 30 in teh 2800 block of W. Muhammad Ali Blvd. Smith-Couch is 5′2′ and weighs 300 pounds. She had black hair and brown...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/17

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Cold day with clouds slowly breaking up with modest warming into the mid to upper 30s. We’ll be watching for a band of light snow around 4am-6am Friday. Amounts again, look light. It will be more of an issue of timing and the risk for slick spots. We’ll be watching this carefully as we gather more data.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy