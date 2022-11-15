ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State finalists and football stars: Vote for Springfield high school athlete of the week

By Bill Welt, Ryan Mahan and Trevor Lawrence, State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
 3 days ago
Here are the nominees for The State Journal-Register's high school athlete of the week.

Information about each of the athletes is below. The poll closes at noon on Friday. If you have a nominee for the honor, email us at sports@sj-r.com.

Last week, Pana football player Max Lynch was voted as the athlete of the week.

If you have trouble viewing the poll, click on this link.

Makenna Cox, Lutheran volleyball

The senior outside hitter totaled 19 kills in a 28-26, 25-16 victory over Norris City-Omaha-Enfield in the Class 1A state semifinal at CEFCU Arena in Normal. She had 14 of those kills in the first set as the Crusaders (38-4) rallied from a 19-14 deficit and earned second place.

'We've made history':Lutheran volleyball loses state title match, but leaves a legacy

Lexi Mitchell, Jacksonville swimming and diving

Mitchell, who swims for Illinois School for the Visually Impaired, finished in fourth place in both of her events at the IHSA swimming and diving state finals. She clocked a time of 38.36 seconds in the 50-yard freestyle, slightly over her sectional winning time of 37.82. Mitchell dropped time in the 100 freestyle, touching in 1:26.49. That bettered her sectional time in the 100 free of 1:28.08.

Keeton Reiss, Rochester football

The senior quarterback connected with junior receiver Parker Gillespie to open the game and the latter turned the short pass into a 78-yard touchdown en route to a 41-28 victory over No. 1 Carterville in the Class 4A quarterfinals. Reiss finished 11 of 18 for 202 yards and added more than 100 rushing yards while Gillespie had five catches for 110 yards and a TD.

Elle Richards, Taylorville volleyball

The senior helped the Tornadoes to their first appearance in the IHSA volleyball state finals, where they took fourth place in Class 3A. Richards led Taylorville in kills in both matches, collecting six in the semifinal loss to LaGrange Park Nazareth and 11 in the third-place loss to Joliet Catholic.

Colin Ripperda, Williamsville football

The Bullets senior linebacker stripped Stanford Olympia running back Kade Lollar and ran in a 60-yard fumble return for a touchdown in Williamsville's 41-21 Class 3A quarterfinal win over the Spartans in rural Stanford. He also punched in a 14-yard touchdown run — his only carry — to push the Bullets' lead past the 40-point threshold to turn on the running clock for the entire second half. The Spartans scored all three touchdowns during that running clock.

KeShon Singleton, Sacred Heart-Griffin football

The senior receiver returned the opening kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown in the No. 2 Cyclones' 51-13 dominant win over No. 6 Murphysboro at Ken Leonard Field. He also had four catches for 68 yards from senior quarterback Ty Lott, who went 8-of-11 for 184 yards and two scores with one interception.

The State Journal-Register

