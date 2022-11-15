ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Guard Lt. Col Hoffman faces third OUI, other charges in tour bus chase case

By Sarah Carlon, Cape Cod Times
FALMOUTH — An off-duty officer with the Massachusetts National Guard was arraigned on multiple charges last week connected with his alleged chase of a tour bus he thought was bringing migrants to Cape Cod in September at the behest of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Lt. Col. Christopher Hoffman, 51, who works at Joint Base Cape Cod, was arraigned on Nov. 10 in Falmouth District Court on charges of operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle and disorderly conduct.

The charges were amended on the day of the arraignment to reflect that this is Hoffman's third offense of operating under the influence of liquor, according to court documents.

Falmouth police issued a summons to Hoffman on Oct. 14 on these four charges, Falmouth Police Lt. Mike Simoneau said in an Oct. 18 email to the Times.

The charges were heard in a private magistrate's hearing, where the magistrate was given discretion on whether to go forward with charges against Hoffman. The date of this hearing was not made public, as magistrate hearings and records connected with them are not public under state law.

Judge Lisa Edmonds presided over the Nov. 10 arraignment. Hoffman pleaded not guilty and was released on personal recognizance. A pretrial hearing has been scheduled for Dec. 21.

Hingham Attorney John Diamond representing Hoffman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Off-duty national guard officer 'thought there were immigrants on the bus'

On the evening of Sept. 19, Hoffman followed a tour bus — which turned out to have been transporting 37 senior citizens from Tennessee — for approximately 10 miles from the Bourne Rotary to the Admiralty Inn & Suites in Falmouth. He live-streamed his pursuit of the bus on his Facebook page.

A portion of the video Hoffman made while chasing the bus was obtained by the Times. In it, Hoffman praised Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' efforts to send migrants who crossed the Southern U.S. border to Cape Cod . He thought the bus was full of migrants because Tallahassee, Florida, was written on the side of the vehicle.

When the bus reached the Falmouth hotel, Hoffman got into a verbal altercation with passengers on the bus, said Michael Vaughn, the bus driver and owner of Mike's Limousine, a Tallahassee-based transportation company.

Hoffman could be seen talking to Vaughn in an effort to verify there were no migrants on the bus, in one of two videos made in the parking lot of the hotel. In the other video, he can be seen having an angry exchange with passengers on the bus. The videos were shared with the Times provided they would not be published.

"He thought there were immigrants on the bus," Vaughn told the Times. "He was totally wrong."

Hoffman's pursuit of the bus came days after about 50 men, women and children mainly from Venezuela arrived unexpectedly on Martha's Vineyard on Sep. 14, at DeSantis' direction. The migrants were brought to Joint Base Cape Cod soon after, where the state set up a temporary shelter at the direction of Gov. Charlie Baker. Hoffman worked on the base.

According to information from the Massachusetts National Guard, Hoffman, who at the time of the incident worked full-time for the Guard, served in Afghanistan from 2010 to 2011. He is stationed at Joint Base Cape Cod. His LinkedIn profile lists his job title as administrative officer.

Massachusetts National Guard did not respond to a request for comment by the Times press deadline on Monday. However, in late September Col. Mark Kalin, Commander, Massachusetts Army National Guard, said in a statement to the Times that the incident was under investigation.

“The Massachusetts National Guard considers the conduct of this soldier to be inappropriate and inconsistent with our military values," he said in September. "We are currently working to ensure our service member is evaluated and receives any services he may need, while also reviewing appropriate disciplinary actions.”

Maya Patel, property manager of the Admiralty Inn & Suites, said she called the police after Hoffman became visibly agitated while speaking with Vaughn.

"He (Hoffman) was out of control in the way he was talking," she said. "He was recording all of my employees, and he wouldn't stop. Only afterward we found out he was live on Facebook."

When she went back outside after calling the police, Hoffman was inside the bus. Several police officers arrived and tried to calm him down, Patel said, but were unable to. They eventually sent him to thehospital in an ambulance.

Patel said the elderly passengers were still terrified after Hoffman was gone from the scene.

"The officers were really helpful because the entire bus was really frightened," Patel said. "They probably thought someone with a weapon was getting on the bus. We had to escort every single guest to their rooms because they were really frightened."

In the 16 years she has worked at the Admiralty Inn & Suites, Patel said nothing like this has ever happened before.

"We've been doing the tours since 2009, we get 15-20 tour buses a year," she said. "No, nothing like this has happened."

Sarah Carlon can be reached at scarlon@capecodonline.com or on Twitter @sarcarlon

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: National Guard Lt. Col Hoffman faces third OUI, other charges in tour bus chase case

