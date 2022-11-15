Answer Woman: What happens to your ballot after your vote is cast? Are they recycled?

ASHEVILLE - Today's burning question explores the fate of your ballot after you cast your vote in Buncombe County! Got a question for Answer Man or Answer Woman? Email Interim Executive Editor Karen Chávez at KChavez@citizentimes.com and your question could appear in an upcoming column.

Question: What happens to my ballot once I vote? How long are they saved? Are they destroyed? Recycled?

Answer: Whether you vote early, vote absentee, cast a provisional ballot or vote on Election Day, there's much more to come in the lifecycle of a ballot once it leaves your hand.

Right now, Buncombe County is in the midst of its canvass period, the statutorily required vote-counting and auditing processes after every election. The canvass period ends Nov. 18, after which results will be certified.

During this time, ballots will be in the Election Services Warehouse at 50 Coxe Ave., said Corinne Duncan, county election services director.

Once the election is officially over, the ballots and all associated materials, such as machine tapes, reports, envelopes, applications and authorizations − like the paper you might remember signing before you voted early − are transported to the county archives in the Allport Building on Valley Street.

It's a process involving a lot of banker's boxes, pallets and a couple of trucks, Duncan said.

“I like to say, we are a paper system," Duncan said. "We have paper ballots and it's just machine supported. But the basis is that paper ballot, so everyone has a paper ballot.”

For the Nov. 8 election, we're talking about 119,320 ballots, a number that doesn't yet include some absentee and provisional ballots, which have yet to be counted. Plus, all the documents that come with it.

“If you are talking about paper, remember that each paper ballot also has another paper thing with it," Duncan said. "During early voting, the application is called the one-stop application, that’s that thing that the voter signs. During Election Day, it’s the authorization to vote. For absentee it’s the envelope, and for provisional it’s the provisional application.”

In 2020, Duncan remembered four pallets of boxes making their way to the archives. She said Election Services is one of the biggest users of the county archives.

“It’s a lot. We need bigger space," Duncan said. "We are in three different buildings. At the Allport building, where the archive is, we also store our early voting supplies there. What you’re getting at is that elections take up an enormous amount of room.”

Ballots and other materials are kept in the county archives according to a retention schedule set by the State Board of Elections. For a federal election, such as the Nov. 8 election, Duncan said that's 22 months. If there is any litigation, ballots will be kept until it is over.

After the retention period is up, ballots and other associated materials are "securely shredded."

Secure shredding means no one else lays eyes on the ballots, Duncan said, as only election officials, who have taken an oath, are allowed to see them after a vote is cast.

For this final step, Duncan deferred to Mike Stanberry, procurement coordinator with Buncombe County, who oversees the shredding process.

Stanberry said the county has a "secure service contract" with Hickory-based Enviroshred, which has an Asheville location. Once shredded, all materials are then recycled.

“There are things that never get destroyed, like the abstracts for the election," Duncan said. "We keep a copy here, we send one to the Clerk of Court and the State Board of Elections has one.”

The abstract is the final official results for an election. A copy is also sent to the municipalities involved.

For those interested in the next step in the process, a canvass meeting will be held by Buncombe County Board of Elections at 11 a.m. Nov. 18 at 59 Woodfin Place.

