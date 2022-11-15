ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

PYMNTS

Layoffs Loom at Disney as Company Looks to Cut Costs

Disney will likely lay off employees as the entertainment goliath embarks on a cost-trimming project, part of a wave of job cuts hitting the media and tech industries. A memo from CEO Bob Chapek, provided to PYMNTS, said Disney will also restrict all but essential work trips, and put a freeze on most new hires in addition to the layoffs.
MySanAntonio

Mortgage market upheaval spurs $17 billion in paper losses for banks

Higher interest rates helped Wells Fargo & Co. land more than $3 billion in profit in the third quarter. From a capital perspective, they also wiped out nearly three-quarters of that. While rising rates buoy revenue for the country's largest banks, in the short term they also force them to...
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
NASDAQ

The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

Considering how the market is doing these days, it's not very hard to find stocks with a price tag of less than $300. Some of these are excellent buying opportunities, and others are value traps. Growth stocks needed some taming, and lowered stock prices indicate that investors are done with outrageous premiums.
Markets Insider

'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet

Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
MySanAntonio

FTX advisers find 'only a fraction' of company's crypto assets

Advisers now overseeing the ruins of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX Group are struggling to locate the company's cash and crypto, slamming poor internal oversight and record keeping at the now-bankrupt company. "Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls and such a complete absence of...
Investopedia

Decline In Car Leasing Could Drive Up Used Car Prices and Financing Costs

Leasing a car has long been a popular option for people who want a new vehicle but can’t afford to purchase one outright. However, new data released in October 2022 shows that the car leasing market has seen a significant decline in the post-Covid period. This decline is likely...
MySanAntonio

Volkswagen delays key EV project as Tesla challenge stumbles

Volkswagen's ambitious push to supplant Tesla Inc. as the global electric-vehicle leader is running into trouble. Chief Executive Officer Oliver Blume plans to push back the key Trinity battery car project from 2026 toward the end of the decade because new software won't be ready in time, according to a person familiar with the matter. The company may also scrap plans for a €2 billion ($2.1 billion) EV factory in Germany, the person said, asking not to be named because the discussions are private.
TEXAS STATE

