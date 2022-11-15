Read full article on original website
Layoffs Loom at Disney as Company Looks to Cut Costs
Disney will likely lay off employees as the entertainment goliath embarks on a cost-trimming project, part of a wave of job cuts hitting the media and tech industries. A memo from CEO Bob Chapek, provided to PYMNTS, said Disney will also restrict all but essential work trips, and put a freeze on most new hires in addition to the layoffs.
MySanAntonio
Mortgage market upheaval spurs $17 billion in paper losses for banks
Higher interest rates helped Wells Fargo & Co. land more than $3 billion in profit in the third quarter. From a capital perspective, they also wiped out nearly three-quarters of that. While rising rates buoy revenue for the country's largest banks, in the short term they also force them to...
Exclusive: Buyout firm KKR looks to sell Canadian gas producer Westbrick -sources
Nov 17 (Reuters) - Private equity firm KKR & Co (KKR.N) is seeking buyers for Canadian oil and gas producer Westbrick Energy Ltd to cash in on high energy prices, in a potential deal valued at around C$1.5 billion to C$2.0 billion ($1.13 billion to $1.5 billion), two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
Unexpected News Reported By Popular Minnesota Based Company
If you love going on Target runs, Target would love it if you'd do a few more of those right now. Earnings were just announced for Minnesota-based Target and according to CNN Business, that bullseye is not quite as bright as it used to be. Profits Tanked 52% in the...
NASDAQ
Activist Investor GAMCO Increases Stake in Defense Company Kaman (KAMN)
Fintel reports that GAMCO Investors has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2,492,450 shares of Kaman Corporation (KAMN). This represents 8.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated October 29, 2020 they reported 2,126,704 shares and 7.69% of the company, an increase in shares of...
Amazon has made history as the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value, as the tech sell-off worsens
Amazon has become the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value amid a tech stock rout, according to Bloomberg. That's almost like losing Google parent Alphabet's worth of market value, which is now around $1.13 trillion. The world's largest online retailer's share price closed 4.3% lower...
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reveals it sold about $4 billion of US Bancorp stock - and likely scored a $600 million profit
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway sold over 60% of its US Bancorp stock for about $4 billion. The investor's company has slashed its stake in the bank from nearly 10% to under 4% this year. Berkshire was a net buyer of stocks in the third quarter, but it has trimmed positions...
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
NASDAQ
The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now
Considering how the market is doing these days, it's not very hard to find stocks with a price tag of less than $300. Some of these are excellent buying opportunities, and others are value traps. Growth stocks needed some taming, and lowered stock prices indicate that investors are done with outrageous premiums.
1 Cheap Industrial Stock to Buy Now and Never Sell
This iconic toolmaker is making hard choices that are hurting its results, but it should set the business up for a solid rebound.
1 Super Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist, According to 91% of These Wall Street Analysts
Bill.com just delivered yet another strong quarterly result.
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
Target’s 3Q profit drops 52% as shoppers force price cuts
NEW YORK (AP) — An unexpected and potentially ominous pullback in customer spending ahead of the holiday shopping season pushed third-quarter profits at Target down 52% after it was forced to slash prices with Americans feeling the squeeze of inflation. The Minneapolis retailer voiced caution about its sales and...
1 Sensational Stock With Near-930% Upside, According to Ark Investment Management
Tesla stock has suffered, but the company's long-term story remains intact.
Home Depot, Lowe's to see higher sales as owners remodel amid rising rates
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Home Depot Inc (HD.N) and Lowe's Cos Inc (LOW.N) are likely to report rising sales in the third quarter as Americans continue to spend on home improvements in contrast to other retailers facing declining discretionary spending due to surging prices.
Amazon Loses $1 Trillion in Market Value — Why Are Investors Selling Their Stock?
Amazon is the world's first public company to lose a trillion dollars in market value, Bloomberg reported, amid a broader brutal tech selloff. Read: Jeff Bezos Donates Nearly $600 Million in Amazon...
MySanAntonio
FTX advisers find 'only a fraction' of company's crypto assets
Advisers now overseeing the ruins of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX Group are struggling to locate the company's cash and crypto, slamming poor internal oversight and record keeping at the now-bankrupt company. "Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls and such a complete absence of...
Investopedia
Decline In Car Leasing Could Drive Up Used Car Prices and Financing Costs
Leasing a car has long been a popular option for people who want a new vehicle but can’t afford to purchase one outright. However, new data released in October 2022 shows that the car leasing market has seen a significant decline in the post-Covid period. This decline is likely...
3 Stocks That May Be Kicked Out of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (and the 3 Stocks That Could Replace Them)
There have been more than 50 changes to the Dow since 1896. Removing these three established companies could be next on the docket.
MySanAntonio
Volkswagen delays key EV project as Tesla challenge stumbles
Volkswagen's ambitious push to supplant Tesla Inc. as the global electric-vehicle leader is running into trouble. Chief Executive Officer Oliver Blume plans to push back the key Trinity battery car project from 2026 toward the end of the decade because new software won't be ready in time, according to a person familiar with the matter. The company may also scrap plans for a €2 billion ($2.1 billion) EV factory in Germany, the person said, asking not to be named because the discussions are private.
