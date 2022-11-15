McDonald's awards grant to West Lafayette teacher for creative program

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – West Lafayette High School teacher Shelby Johnson had an entrepreneurial effort super-sized, thanks to a grant from McDonald's.

Johnson, the fast-food restaurant chain announced, received $500 to help support a student-led coffee cart aimed at teaching students with different abilities certain business and job skills.

The MAC Grants, according to the company, are designed to assist teachers with projects that engage students in creative ways.

McDonald’s owner/operators in Indiana and Southwest Michigan, according to a release, will provide approximately 50 teachers with MAC Grants.

Career opportunities

Students and those hoping to return to school can enroll in Archways to Opportunity, a program that provides eligible employees at participating McDonald's restaurants the chance to earn college tuition assistance, a high school diploma, access to free education and career advising services and learn English as a second language, according to the release.

"So far in 2022, local McDonald’s restaurants across Indiana and Southwest Michigan have provided more than $170,000 in tuition assistance to help employees continue their education," McDonald's stated.

