Evansville, IN

The number of Chipotle restaurants in Evansville is set to quadruple.

By John T. Martin, Evansville Courier & Press
 3 days ago
EVANSVILLE – The number of Chipotle Mexican Grill locations in Evansville is expected to quadruple in the new year.

The City-County Board of Site Review on Monday was shown plans for three new Chipotle restaurants, each on a heavily traveled corridor.

The location at 2800 N. Green River Road, near Meijer, will need a variance from the Board of Site Review because of its proximity to the road.

The location in the Promenade, at 1310 Hirschland Road, will share parking with nearby Drake's.

Restaurant news:New Mexican restaurant brings large menu, new choices to North Side

And the third location, at 4710 West Lloyd Expressway, will sit among many other chain restaurants on the West Side.

Those plans were given to the Board of Site Review Monday by Bill Terry, senior project manager with Weihe Engineers of Indianapolis. Terry couldn't be reached after the virtual meeting. The Courier & Press also left a message with Chipotle seeking information about the projects' timelines.

Chipotle opened at 499 N. Green River Road about a decade ago.

The publicly traded company seems to be doing well. According to Chipotle's most recent earnings report, revenues for the third quarter were $2.2 billion, up 13% from the same quarter in 2021.

The company opened a whopping 43 new restaurants in 38 locations during this year's third quarter. Chipotle also is reporting robust digital sales.

"Our performance in the third quarter confirms our brand and value proposition remain strong, even during a challenging economic environment," Chairman and CEO Brian Niccol said in a release. "With consumer discretionary spending tightening, we are focused on running great restaurants and delivering excellent customer and employee experiences."

Chipotle stock was trading at $1,533 per share as of Monday afternoon.

