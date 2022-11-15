If you're planning a Holiday World trip for 2023, there's a big change to know

Holiday World officials have announced that its upcoming season will have a big change: The theme park is going cashless.

The switch will allow for faster and smoother operations, said Holiday World spokeswoman Leah Koch-Blumhardt.

“We’re always looking for ways to improve our guests’ experience ... small changes, such as removing slower cash transactions, can make a huge difference in our service time," Koch-Blumhardt said.

What forms of payment are accepted at Holiday World?

The park will accept Mastercard, Visa, Discover, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and HoliCash. HoliCash is a complimentary service for those that would like to load and pay with a wristband, gift card, season pass or summer fun card.

For those that do not have a credit card or want to use cash, the park is offering an alternative service called the ReadyCARD. The service is anonymous and free, and the cards can be used outside of the park anwhere most credit cards are accepted.

There will be five cash-to-card locations at the park: Front Gate, Liberty Bell Gift Shop, Merlin's Castle Games, The Voyage Gift Shop, and Splashin' Safari Services.

When does Holiday World open in 2023?

Holiday World opens for its 77th season on May 6.

More information about this change and any other questions, can be found on HolidayWorld.com/Cashless.