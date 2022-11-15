Read full article on original website
Kerry announces -- and is immediately criticized for -- a new plan to raise money for climate action
US climate envoy John Kerry announced a new, controversial plan Wednesday to raise cash for climate action in the developing world -- by selling carbon credits to companies wishing to offset their polluting emissions.
Coal mine demolishes neighboring wind farm to boost country's energy supply, drawing ire of climate activists
The Garzweiler coal mine in Germany is expanding its operations into a neighboring wind farm, forcing the company to demolish wind turbines, amid efforts to expand energy supplies.
Biden expected to announce stronger proposed methane regulations for oil and gas at climate conference
President Biden is expected to announce a proposal for stronger regulations on the oil and gas sector aimed at controlling emissions of a planet warming gas called methane. The stronger methane regulations are part of a slew of climate-related actions that Biden is expected to announce during his trip to the COP27 global climate summit in Egypt.
Phys.org
Ending the climate crisis has one simple solution: Stop using fossil fuels
As COP27 unfolds in Egypt, we are hearing about a large array of climate change solutions, ranging from building with carbon-absorbing bamboo and using less plastic to growing more kelp in the oceans to retain its carbon stores and enhance biodiversity. All of these ideas are important and could lead...
As scientists warn Brazil's rainforest is nearing a point of irreversible decline, Lula makes ambitious deforestation pledge
Lula has promised to reach zero deforestation in Brazil -- a substantially more ambitious pledge than his previous government's.
Earth at 8 billion: Consumption not crowd is key to climate
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — The world is getting hotter and more crowded and the two issues are connected, but not quite as much as people might think, experts say. On Tuesday somewhere a baby will be born that will be the globe’s 8 billionth person, according to a projection by the United Nations and other experts. The Earth has warmed almost 0.9 degrees Celsius (1.6 degrees Fahrenheit) since the world hit the 4 billion mark in 1974.
World's dash for natural gas endangers climate goals -report
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Countries scrambling this year to source more natural gas to replace supplies from Russia are risking years of emissions that could thwart climate goals, the research collaboration Climate Action Tracker said on Thursday.
Biden interrupted by protesters at COP27 as he calls for 'transformational changes' to prevent 'climate hell'
President Biden spoke at the 27th UNFCCC COP27 climate conference on Nov. 11, 2022, where he reaffirmed the United States' commitment to avoiding "climate hell."
Despite years of exposure to the climate science, I don’t believe we are headed for total societal collapse | Rebecca Huntley
People can seem immune to the news of catastrophic climate breakdown, but that’s a very human response. There is hope
‘We’re not in a climate crisis’: David Frost joins think tank that disputes global heating OLD
Former Brexit minister David Frost has joined a controversial think tank that denies global heating is a problem, declaring: “We’re not in a climate emergency.”The Global Warming Policy Foundation (GWPF) – founded by ex-Conservative chancellor Nigel Lawson – has faced calls for it to be stripped of charitable status because of its policy stance.But Lord Frost, a key figure on the Tory right, said the organisation provided an “objective view” of climate change, as he also suggested the drive for net zero is unachievable.“One of the things we most need is open debate, full and frank debate,” the former...
World is on "highway to climate hell" and nations must "cooperate or perish," U.N. chief warns summit
Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt — The only way to "put an end to all this suffering" from "a highway to climate hell" is for the world to cooperate or perish, dozens of leaders were admonished as they gathered Monday for international climate talks. More than 100 world leaders will speak...
John Kerry will fly commercial to UN climate conference following backlash for private jet carbon emissions
The Department of State confirmed to Fox News Digital that Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to next week's climate summit via commercial airline.
EU shakes up climate talks with surprise disaster fund offer
Climate talks appeared stalled late night Thursday on major issues going into the final day, but possibilities for a deal were buoyed by an unexpected proposal by the European Union on two of the thorniest issues, tying compensation for climate disasters to tougher emissions cuts
EU agrees to climate damage fund, energizing bogged-down COP27 talks
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Climate negotiators on Friday were mulling a European Union proposal aimed at resolving an impasse over financing for countries hit by climate-fuelled disasters and pushing the U.N. climate summit in Egypt closer to a final deal.
Australian climate minister to target World Bank’s response to crisis in Cop27 speech
Australia is back as a ‘constructive collaborator’ in negotiations, Chris Bowen will tell summit, as he calls for more commitment from institutions
Phys.org
Africa has vast gas reserves. Here's how to stop them from adding to climate change
The question of whether Africa should be allowed to exploit its gas reserves, estimated at more than 17.56 trillion cubic meters (620 trillion cubic feet) in 2021, has been much discussed at the latest UN climate change summit, COP27, in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt. Former U.S. vice president Al Gore used...
What is the fossil fuel non-proliferation treaty?
It is a proposed treaty to explicitly stop the expansion of fossil fuel exploitation and manage a just transition away from coal, oil and gas to clean energy. “For 30 years we have been making emissions reductions targets but the fossil fuel industry has been continuously expanding production,” Tzeporah Berman, chair of the initiative, said at Cop27. “We are trying to reduce the demand for fossil fuels without reducing the supply, which is like trying to cut with one half of the scissors. There is no treaty on what governments can produce and where and, without a treaty, we will be unable to bend the curve on emissions.”
Gridlocked UN climate talks head into overtime
UN climate talks were extended by a day Friday in an effort to break deadlock as nations tussle over funding for developing countries battered by weather disasters and ambition on curbing global warming. It should be for "the most vulnerable" nations, he said, and the money should come from a "broad funder base" -- code for countries including China that have become wealthier since they were listed as developing countries in 1992.
‘Paris agreement’ for nature imperative at Cop15, architects of climate deal say
The architects of the Paris agreement have urged world leaders to reach an ambitious sister deal for nature at the Cop15 biodiversity conference this December while warning that limiting global heating to 1.5C is impossible without protecting and restoring ecosystems. On biodiversity day at the Cop27 climate conference in Egypt,...
BBC
COP27: Africa's dash for gas sparks debate at climate summit in Egypt
Africa's natural resources are at the heart of a heated debate about how to balance economic growth and tackle global warming. At the current COP27 negotiations in Egypt, dubbed by some as the "African COP", the continent's leaders are trying to get support and funding to tap into Africa's vast gas reserves, arguing that gas is less polluting than alternative fossil fuels such as coal and oil. This argument has already been endorsed by the European Union.
