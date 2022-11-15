ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Ending the climate crisis has one simple solution: Stop using fossil fuels

As COP27 unfolds in Egypt, we are hearing about a large array of climate change solutions, ranging from building with carbon-absorbing bamboo and using less plastic to growing more kelp in the oceans to retain its carbon stores and enhance biodiversity. All of these ideas are important and could lead...
WSB Radio

Earth at 8 billion: Consumption not crowd is key to climate

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — The world is getting hotter and more crowded and the two issues are connected, but not quite as much as people might think, experts say. On Tuesday somewhere a baby will be born that will be the globe’s 8 billionth person, according to a projection by the United Nations and other experts. The Earth has warmed almost 0.9 degrees Celsius (1.6 degrees Fahrenheit) since the world hit the 4 billion mark in 1974.
Reuters

World's dash for natural gas endangers climate goals -report

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Countries scrambling this year to source more natural gas to replace supplies from Russia are risking years of emissions that could thwart climate goals, the research collaboration Climate Action Tracker said on Thursday.
The Independent

‘We’re not in a climate crisis’: David Frost joins think tank that disputes global heating OLD

Former Brexit minister David Frost has joined a controversial think tank that denies global heating is a problem, declaring: “We’re not in a climate emergency.”The Global Warming Policy Foundation (GWPF) – founded by ex-Conservative chancellor Nigel Lawson – has faced calls for it to be stripped of charitable status because of its policy stance.But Lord Frost, a key figure on the Tory right, said the organisation provided an “objective view” of climate change, as he also suggested the drive for net zero is unachievable.“One of the things we most need is open debate, full and frank debate,” the former...
Phys.org

Africa has vast gas reserves. Here's how to stop them from adding to climate change

The question of whether Africa should be allowed to exploit its gas reserves, estimated at more than 17.56 trillion cubic meters (620 trillion cubic feet) in 2021, has been much discussed at the latest UN climate change summit, COP27, in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt. Former U.S. vice president Al Gore used...
The Guardian

What is the fossil fuel non-proliferation treaty?

It is a proposed treaty to explicitly stop the expansion of fossil fuel exploitation and manage a just transition away from coal, oil and gas to clean energy. “For 30 years we have been making emissions reductions targets but the fossil fuel industry has been continuously expanding production,” Tzeporah Berman, chair of the initiative, said at Cop27. “We are trying to reduce the demand for fossil fuels without reducing the supply, which is like trying to cut with one half of the scissors. There is no treaty on what governments can produce and where and, without a treaty, we will be unable to bend the curve on emissions.”
AFP

Gridlocked UN climate talks head into overtime

UN climate talks were extended by a day Friday in an effort to break deadlock as nations tussle over funding for developing countries battered by weather disasters and ambition on curbing global warming. It should be for "the most vulnerable" nations, he said, and the money should come from a "broad funder base" -- code for countries including China that have become wealthier since they were listed as developing countries in 1992.
BBC

COP27: Africa's dash for gas sparks debate at climate summit in Egypt

Africa's natural resources are at the heart of a heated debate about how to balance economic growth and tackle global warming. At the current COP27 negotiations in Egypt, dubbed by some as the "African COP", the continent's leaders are trying to get support and funding to tap into Africa's vast gas reserves, arguing that gas is less polluting than alternative fossil fuels such as coal and oil. This argument has already been endorsed by the European Union.

Comments / 0

Community Policy