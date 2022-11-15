Read full article on original website
Related
envirotech-online.com
Extended temperature range available for range of highly precise and reliable gas sensors
LogiDataTech GmbH’s MF420-P product range has been using a catalytic sensor (pellistor) to determine the concentration of explosive gases and vapours reliably and accurately in an air mixture for many years. In addition, they can also monitor for hydrogen, methane or LPG, as well as gases from the alcohol family such as methanol, ethanol, propane.
envirotech-online.com
Precise ISO 748:2021 flow measurement of surface water bodies made easy
NIVUS’ patented cross correlation technology was included in the 2021 edition of ISO 748 (Hydrometry — Measurement of liquid flow in open channels — Velocity area methods using point velocity measurements) within the category of accepted Acoustic Echo Correlation Velocimeters (AECVs). This enables environmental agencies, responsible for conducting water discharge measurements to monitor velocity and the cross-section area in open channels with confidence.
Comments / 0