Fulton, MI

Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: November 18-20, 2022

Welcome to winter! The cold and snowy weather will help set the scene for a couple of Christmas Parades or to check out some holiday decorations and shopping. It is also the last weekend to visit the John Ball Zoo for the 2022 season. If you'd rather be indoors, there is the International Wine, Beer and Food Festival and a concerts and a Hollywood medium.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
West Michigan Based Creamery Offers Ice Cream Advent Calendar Ahead Of The Holidays

We are in the countdown to the holidays! What better way to mark the passing days than with the traditional Advent calendar?. First used by German Lutherans in anticipation of Christmas Day, the Advent calendar is now used by many other Christian denominations to count down the days until December 25. These days the Advent calendar has grown in popularity and is now used by just about everyone, religious or not.
NASHVILLE, MI
UPDATE: Missing Man From Wyoming Found Safe

UPDATE: Robert Edward Pearce has been found safe, according to the Wyoming Police Department. ORIGINAL STORY: An 86-year-old West Michigan man has gone missing and police are asking for help to find him. Family Called Officers Saturday Morning. Around 8 a.m. on Saturday, the Wyoming Department of Public Safety was...
WYOMING, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
100.5 The River plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

