Did You Know It’s Illegal To Have A Snowball Fight In This Part Of Grand Rapids?
Snowball fights are a right of passage for all kids once the wintertime starts. It never occurred to me that some children don't get to experience snowball fights because of laws within their cities. There are even cities in Michigan that have banned all snowball fights. Houghton. Within the city...
Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: November 18-20, 2022
Welcome to winter! The cold and snowy weather will help set the scene for a couple of Christmas Parades or to check out some holiday decorations and shopping. It is also the last weekend to visit the John Ball Zoo for the 2022 season. If you'd rather be indoors, there is the International Wine, Beer and Food Festival and a concerts and a Hollywood medium.
Wendy’s Founder Dave Thomas Was Inspired By This Kalamazoo Burger Joint
Despite having grown up in West Michigan I must admit, there is still so much I don't know about my own hometown and surroundings. I can't believe after all these years I'm still learning!. When someone recently told me Dave Thomas, founder of the Wendy's fast food chain, grew up...
Not One But THREE New Taco John’s Set to Open in West Michigan Next Month
Back in February we told you that Grand Rapids would be getting a new place to celebrate Taco Tuesday - well we know when and where three new Taco John's will open in the area!. Taco John's Opening First Michigan Locations in Grand Rapids. Meritage Hospitality Group has signed a...
West Michigan Based Creamery Offers Ice Cream Advent Calendar Ahead Of The Holidays
We are in the countdown to the holidays! What better way to mark the passing days than with the traditional Advent calendar?. First used by German Lutherans in anticipation of Christmas Day, the Advent calendar is now used by many other Christian denominations to count down the days until December 25. These days the Advent calendar has grown in popularity and is now used by just about everyone, religious or not.
The First Enclosed Shopping Mall to be Built in Michigan, 1961
What is it? No, it's not the Northland Center, in Southfield. The Northland was indeed the world’s largest shopping center, and the first in Michigan, opening in 1954.....but it was not originally enclosed. The honor of Michigan's first enclosed shopping mall goes to Rogers Plaza in Wyoming, a suburb...
UPDATE: Missing Man From Wyoming Found Safe
UPDATE: Robert Edward Pearce has been found safe, according to the Wyoming Police Department. ORIGINAL STORY: An 86-year-old West Michigan man has gone missing and police are asking for help to find him. Family Called Officers Saturday Morning. Around 8 a.m. on Saturday, the Wyoming Department of Public Safety was...
Holy Pinball! Star World Amusement in Kalamazoo Is A 90s Kid’s Dream
From Ms. Pac-Man, Donkey Kong, Space Invaders, Galaxian, and so much more, arcades were where you had to go as a kid. Meeting up with friends at the arcade after school would be the hangout spot for 80's and 90's kids. Since 1984, Star World Amusement has been serving the...
Will The New Kalamazoo Basketball Team Be The New Rival For Grand Rapids Fusion?
If you are a lover of basketball, regardless of the league or level, you may be super excited about this announcement for a new basketball team. With the new Kalamazoo basketball team making announcements, I wonder if the Grand Rapids Fusion will have some competition close by. The Kalamazoo Galaxy...
