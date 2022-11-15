Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY pilot-engineer says multiple glowing lights were UFOsRoger MarshBinghamton, NY
Broome County Thanksgiving Food Drive collecting nonperishable food items November 14-18Kristen WaltersBroome County, NY
Norwich, NY Weather Outlook / The First Week of November Will Bring Above Normal TemperaturesDan PfeiferNorwich, NY
Norwich, NY Weather Outlook For the Week of 10/23/22 Features Above Normal Temperatures For the First Half of the WeekDan PfeiferNorwich, NY
The Road Less Travelled-Enjoying Awesome Fall Colors at Hunts Pond NY State ForestDan PfeiferNew Berlin, NY
Upstate NY Scenic Railway Celebrating the Holidays in a Special Way
It's a holiday train ride like no other! The Richfield Springs Scenic Railway is proud to announce their Holiday Trains are back and in full swing this year. You now have two deals to choose from this season, both creating the perfect chance to make new memories and family traditions this year. And the best part, you're giving back to charity at the same time.
Is Oneonta’s Southside Mall Cinemas Haunted by a ‘Thanksgiving Ghost’?
THE TALE OF THE SOUTHSIDE MALL CINEMAS "THANKSGIVING GHOST" In the early 2000s, when I was going to college at SUNY Oneonta, I worked part time at the Southside Mall Cinemas. It was a great job that I remember fondly. It wasn't a huge "chain" theater, so it was a little more laid back, and they actually let me learn the projectors. Before movies were screened digitally, they were put together from several reels of 35mm film, and I knew how to do all that stuff. Those were good ol' days.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Residents Take Home a Piece of IBM History
At the old IBM Country Club, brick from the historic Crocker Homestead were available for community members to take home. The parking lot started filling up well before the official 11 a.m. start time, with lines down the street to park. Residents sifted through, finding the perfect, sharing stories and...
American Pickers Ride Into The Southern Tier Of New York
I have to admit that I've never watched the History Channel's "American Pickers" and that surprises me because I love antique-type stuff. I think the reason that I haven't watched is because I knew if I saw it once, I would binge-watch it. American Pickers love to travel all over...
14850.com
This year’s Thanksgiving offerings around the Ithaca area include some free meals
The weather is finally starting to feel like autumn, and we’re contemplating where everyone can dine in and around Ithaca and Tompkins County over the upcoming Thanksgiving weekend. As always, there will be a few eateries open, plus some community meals, and we’ve got the details. Free community...
Avelo Airlines Takes Flight from Greater Binghamton Airport
The first Broome County passengers to board a direct flight from the Greater Binghamton Airport to Florida in years are enjoying the warmer climate and maybe taking in some tourist attractions. Avelo Airlines took off on its inaugural flight out of Binghamton headed to Orlando November 16, just two-and-a-half months...
Harvest Fest this Saturday at U-E High School
This Saturday, November 19th, Union-Endicott High School will host its annual Harvest Fest from noon until 3 p.m.
NewsChannel 36
4 bear cubs killed in New Jersey, Chemung Co. Sheriff: 'It's illegal in NYS'
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY)-- A community in New Jersey is outraged over the recent killing of 4 bear cubs. The cubs and their mother were at a state park in New Jersey when this happened. I spoke to Sheriff Bill Schrom to find out if this is illegal in New York state and what charges could an individual face.
The Story Behind Binghamton’s “Secret” Little Park
A park in Binghamton that's "hidden in plain sight" seems to be known to only a few people. Union Park is located near the top of Mount Prospect just southeast of the city-owned Ely Park Golf Course. There are no signs to call attention to the park that occupies a...
owegopennysaver.com
Restaurant owner remembered
The Owego community and surrounding area is remembering Thomas (Tom) O’Hara, who passed away on Nov. 2. Tom was 84. Tom was the proud owner of O’Hara’s Restaurant, an iconic Owego staple for over 50 years. The restaurant, located at 191 Main St., was a go-to for many loyal patrons who often raved about the food, and especially the chicken wings, steaks and pizza, along with the conversation and welcoming atmosphere.
Lake Effect Snow Warning issued in CNY
CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Snow Squall Warning for Chenango County and an Extreme Lake Effect Warning until 4:00 am for some areas in Central New York. Extreme Lake Effect Snow Warning: Northern Oneida County Issued Wednesday, November 16th, from 7:00 pm and in effect until […]
Snow and Glazing of Ice Greet Some Twin Tiers Motorists
Several school districts in the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania have had to call in their first weather-related delays of the season with word of up to four inches of snow in the Poconos, an area that's home to the Wayne Highlands School District as well as Susquehanna County where the larger issue was with the glazing of ice on the rural roads.
Latest Study: People Make the Most Money in This Binghamton Area
Every year during the holiday season, my wife and I take a ride around the triple Cities to look at all the holiday decorations that are on display at area homes. We've seen some amazing displays. It sure makes our display of a couple of strands of lights lined around...
VOTE: Best wings in Broome County
Last week, we put out a list of best wings in Binghamton according to Yelp. Many believe that Yelp isn't a great indication of what our area has to offer, so we wanted to give our local readers the chance to give their input.
Driver busted with fake NYS inspection sticker: ‘Insufficient funds & a baby’
New York State Police say they busted a driver with a fake NYS inspection sticker and a unique message in the Southern Tier. “Troopers at SP Endwell were conducting another investigation when they caught something off about this inspection sticker...” the NY State Police’s official Facebook page said Wednesday.
DEC releases more information on body found in Waverly Glen Park
WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – Officials have released new information on the body that was found in Waverly Glen Park late last week. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation said that the vehicle of the man who was found dead on park property had been parked there for four days. The DEC also said […]
Vestal Parkway Drivers Beware! New Signals Installed at Busy Spot
Another traffic signal system is being added to the heavily traveled Vestal Parkway corridor. Electronic message signs indicate the new signals at the intersection with Plaza Drive are scheduled to go into operation on Tuesday. A state Department of Transportation spokesperson did not know what time the signals would be...
whcuradio.com
Fire wrecks hunting camp in Homer
HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) — A hunting camp in Homer is no longer standing, after a fire. Authorities say the blaze happened on Sunday afternoon on Route 41. The cause is unknown, and there are no reports of injuries. Crews from Cortlandville assisted Homer firefighters on the scene.
newyorkupstate.com
Winter weather alerts issued in Upstate NY for snow, ice
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The season’s first winter weather alerts have been issued for a big chunk of Upstate New York, where a messy mixture of snow and ice could hit for Wednesday morning’s commute. “A period of snow moves into the area Tuesday evening before likely changing over...
cnycentral.com
First lake effect snow event this season impacting the Monday morning drive
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Mother nature has pushed it off too long and many locations are overdue for their first snowfall of the season. The weather situation is changing tonight. If you want to TRACK WHERE and WHEN the ANTICIPATED snow will be HOUR-BY-HOUR be sure to head over this story's PHOTO GALLERY for SPECIFIC FUTURECAST MAPS.
