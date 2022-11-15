Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Italian oil workers seek deal for Russian-owned refinery
ORTIGIA, Sicily (AP) — Thousands of workers at a Russian-owned oil refinery in Sicily protested Friday against the threat of closure as Europe imposes a full embargo on Russian oil starting next month. Workers demanded action from Italy’s new economic development minister, Alfonso Urso, who was meeting in Rome...
SFGate
Analysis: Have China and India shifted stance on Russia war?
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — China and India, after months of refusing to condemn Russia’s war in Ukraine, did not stand in the way of the release this week of a statement by the world’s leading economies that strongly criticizes Moscow. Could this, at last, signal a...
Ukrainian experts join investigation of deadly missile that hit Poland
Experts from Ukraine have joined Polish and American investigators who are looking into a missile blast that killed two men in eastern Poland.
Finland to start building fence on Russian border next year
HELSINKI (AP) — Construction of a planned barbed-wired fence along Finland’s long border with Russia will start early next year, Finnish border guard officials said Friday, amid concerns in the Nordic country over the changing security environment in Europe. The initial three kilometer (1.8 mile) stretch of the fence will be erected at a crossing point in the eastern town of Imatra by the summer of 2023. It will eventually extend to a a maximum of 200 kilometers (124 miles). Finland’s 1,340 kilometer (832 mile) border with Russia is the longest of any European Union member. In October, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said there was consensus among lawmakers to build a fence to cover parts of border with Russia in a project that is estimated to cost a total of 380 million euros ($393 million) and scheduled to be completed by 2026.
Comments / 0