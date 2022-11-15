Read full article on original website
Related
MySanAntonio
Lexinfintech: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
SHENZHEN, China (AP) _ Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd (LX) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $38.7 million. On a per-share basis, the Shenzhen, China-based company said it had profit of 21 cents. The online consumer finance company posted revenue of $378.2 million in the period. _____. This story was generated by...
MySanAntonio
Despegar.com: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) _ Despegar.com Corp. (DESP) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.3 million in its third quarter. The Buenos Aires, Argentina-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share. The online travel company posted revenue of $145.6 million in the period. _____. This story...
MySanAntonio
Formula Systems: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
OR YEHUDA, Israel (AP) _ Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (FORTY) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $16.9 million. On a per-share basis, the Or Yehuda, Israel-based company said it had net income of $1.09. The information technology company posted revenue of $636.3 million in the period. _____. This story...
MySanAntonio
Alibaba: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
HONG KONG (AP) _ Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) on Thursday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $2.89 billion, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Hong Kong-based company said it had a loss of $1.09. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains...
MySanAntonio
Galmed Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) _ Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.4 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents.
MySanAntonio
Verisante: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Verisante Technology Inc. (VRSEF) on Friday reported a loss of $60,000 in its third quarter. The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.
MySanAntonio
FTX advisers find 'only a fraction' of company's crypto assets
Advisers now overseeing the ruins of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX Group are struggling to locate the company's cash and crypto, slamming poor internal oversight and record keeping at the now-bankrupt company. "Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls and such a complete absence of...
MySanAntonio
Avoiding ‘Shiny Thing’ Strategies for Making Money
This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. The investing information provided on this page is for educational purposes only. NerdWallet does not offer advisory or brokerage services, nor does it recommend or advise investors to buy or sell particular stocks, securities or other investments. Whether it’s about investing for the...
MySanAntonio
The New Reality: A $700 Monthly Car Payment
This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. When average monthly new-car payments surpassed $700 in May and car prices reached record highs, many potential car buyers decided to sit on the sidelines until the market returned to normal. Six months later, normal looks further away than ever. The Federal Reserve...
Comments / 0