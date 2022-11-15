After a surprising third quarter, Gap Inc. stock rose nearly 6 percent early Friday after the company beat Wall Street’s quarterly revenue expectations. But the apparel parent of its namesake brand as well as Old Navy, Banana Republic and Athleta, anticipates that total company net sales could be down mid-single digits year-over-year in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. In A Nutshell: “While our third quarter results underscore the initial progress we are making toward rebalancing our assortments and reducing inventories, we continue to take a prudent approach in light of the uncertain consumer and increasingly promotional environment as we look to...

19 MINUTES AGO