ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
MySanAntonio

Despegar.com: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) _ Despegar.com Corp. (DESP) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.3 million in its third quarter. The Buenos Aires, Argentina-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share. The online travel company posted revenue of $145.6 million in the period. _____. This story...
MySanAntonio

Formula Systems: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OR YEHUDA, Israel (AP) _ Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (FORTY) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $16.9 million. On a per-share basis, the Or Yehuda, Israel-based company said it had net income of $1.09. The information technology company posted revenue of $636.3 million in the period. _____. This story...
MySanAntonio

Lexinfintech: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SHENZHEN, China (AP) _ Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd (LX) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $38.7 million. On a per-share basis, the Shenzhen, China-based company said it had profit of 21 cents. The online consumer finance company posted revenue of $378.2 million in the period. _____. This story was generated by...
MySanAntonio

Immatics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TUBINGEN, Germany (AP) _ Immatics N.V. (IMTX) on Thursday reported a loss of $21.1 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Tubingen, Germany-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents. The company posted revenue of $15.2 million in the period. _____. This story was generated...
MySanAntonio

Galmed Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) _ Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.4 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents.
MySanAntonio

Alibaba: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HONG KONG (AP) _ Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) on Thursday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $2.89 billion, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Hong Kong-based company said it had a loss of $1.09. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains...
Sourcing Journal

It Ain’t Yeezy Being Gap

After a surprising third quarter, Gap Inc. stock rose nearly 6 percent early Friday after the company beat Wall Street’s quarterly revenue expectations. But the apparel parent of its namesake brand as well as Old Navy, Banana Republic and Athleta, anticipates that total company net sales could be down mid-single digits year-over-year in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. In A Nutshell: “While our third quarter results underscore the initial progress we are making toward rebalancing our assortments and reducing inventories, we continue to take a prudent approach in light of the uncertain consumer and increasingly promotional environment as we look to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy