YAHOO!
Here are the biggest changes to Medicare next year
Next year, seniors will see three key changes to Medicare that could save them money. Premiums and deductibles on Medicare Part B are going down, while co-sharing costs for adult vaccines are going away. Insulin copays will also be capped starting in 2023. These changes could affect if seniors choose...
WacoTrib.com
Thinking of Switching to Medicare Advantage? 3 Things You Need to Know
The good thing about Medicare is that you get an opportunity every year to make changes to your coverage during fall open enrollment. That period began just a few days ago and is set to continue through Dec. 7. During open enrollment, you can switch Part D drug plans, switch Medicare Advantage plans, or move from original Medicare to Medicare Advantage.
5 costly mistakes to avoid with Medicare open enrollment
Millions of retirees are in the thick of Medicare open enrollment, which runs from October 15 to December 7, but many find the process challenging. Some don't understand the difference between Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage; many are overwhelmed by Medicare advertising and only 4 in 10 people review their plan options each year, according to a July 2022 report from health care consulting firm Sage Growth Partners.
How Medicare Advantage Scams Seniors | Opinion
Where billions of dollars flow, deceptive actors follow. And nowhere does deception run deeper than how health insurers lure seniors into Medicare Advantage plans—only to leave many retirees struggling to cover their out-of-pocket requirements when their incomes are their lowest.
Savvy Senior: What you’ll pay for Medicare in 2023
I’ve read that retirees will be getting a nice cost-of-living increase in our Social Security benefits next year but what about Medicare? What will our Medicare Part B monthly premiums and other Medicare costs be in 2023?. Planning Ahead. Dear Planning,. From an entitlement program standpoint, 2023 is going...
Washington Examiner
Social Security update: $1,681 direct payments to be sent out in just three days to millions of seniors
Millions of retirees whose birthday falls between the 1st and 10th of each month will receive direct payments worth an average of $1,681 in only three days. The first round of checks, as high as $4,194, will be sent on Nov. 9, according to the Social Security Administration. Additionally, retirees will see an increase in their benefits of $146 to a high of $1,827 per month starting next January.
Why Did I Get Two Social Security Checks This Month?
Social Security is generally a once-per-month proposition. However, in certain cases, Social Security beneficiaries can receive more than one check per month. For some this is a normal occurrence, but...
CNET
Social Security Payments for November: When Is Your Money Coming?
The Social Security Administration has disbursed three payments so far this month -- two to Social Security beneficiaries and one to Supplemental Security Income recipients. (Here's the schedule for Social Security Disability Insurance beneficiaries.) Starting in January 2023, you'll receive your benefits increase on your check; that starts in December for SSI recipients. We'll explain why below and how the timing of Social Security payments works.
CNET
Social Security Disability Insurance: Are You Getting Your November Check This Week?
If you just started receiving Social Security Disability Insurance or you've been receiving it for years, you may be wondering when exactly in November you'll get your payment. It depends on a couple of factors, such as your date of birth and the year you first started receiving the SSDI money.
These Medicare Rules Are Changing in 2023. Here's What You Need to Know
Seniors can look forward to a few positive changes.
UnitedHealthcare Partnership Grants AARP Members Access to Hearing Aid Discounts
There is good news for hearing-impaired seniors out there. Thanks to a partnership between UnitedHealthcare and AARP, AARP members can now benefit from AARP Hearing Solutions, a program that makes...
Motley Fool
Good News for Retirees: Changes to Social Security, Medicare, and Tax Brackets Are Coming in 2023
Social Security benefits will get a big cost-of-living adjustment next year. The standard monthly Medicare Part B premium and the annual deductible will drop. The standard deduction and the income thresholds that define the federal tax brackets will be adjusted for inflation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Turning 65? Sign up for Medicare or you may face lifelong penalties
Each year, thousands of people who fail to sign up for Medicare once they turn 65 are hit with lifetime penalties that could significantly increase their costs. The issue, affecting 779,400 Medicare beneficiaries in 2021, largely stems from confusion and unfamiliarity of the rules, advocates for senior citizens say. The...
Medicare cuts to physicians threaten patient access and physicians’ stability
America’s physicians are among the everyday heroes who consistently go above and beyond to ensure the health and safety of their communities. They dedicate many years to intense education and training before entering the field, and often face long hours and high stress levels once they begin practicing. Through...
I have Medicaid. Will my 401(k) hurt my eligibility?
Q. I have contributed to my employer’s matching 401(k) in my biweekly paycheck. I have been receiving Medicaid for about six years. Would the asset include just my contribution or the joint balance with my employer’s contribution? If 401(k) contributions count as an asset for Medicaid, what should I do so I don’t lose Medicaid?
Op-Ed: Social Security’s impending bankruptcy doesn’t resonate with voters, yet
I am not a constitutional lawyer, but I see nearly zero chance that funding Social Security out of the general fund would be allowed for any significant length of time. It is at best a fool's errand to hold out hope that Congress will be able to float the program’s imbalances out of the general fund.
Senators introduce bill to lower prescription costs for seniors with chronic illnesses
Sens. Tom Carper (D-Del.) and Bill Cassidy (R-La.) on Wednesday introduced a bill that would allow people enrolled in the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) to choose their prescription drug plan under Medicare Part D and save more in monthly medication costs. PACE is a Medicare/Medicaid program...
moneytalksnews.com
The Top 5 Reasons Seniors Chose Their Medicare Coverage
Choosing between the two main types of Medicare can be intimidating, and the government doesn’t exactly make the options easy to understand. There has not been much research into how seniors make the call, but a recent survey provides some insight into how Medicare beneficiaries navigate this complex decision. The Commonwealth Fund’s Biennial Health Insurance Survey of more than 1,600 beneficiaries looks into the sort of trade-offs seniors weigh and what choices they ultimately make in deciding between Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage.
Social Security: Could COLA Increase Reduce Your Food Stamps Benefits?
For the 66 million Americans receiving Social Security benefits, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA), many are eligible for additional financial assistance programs such as Medicare...
