Illinois State

YAHOO!

Here are the biggest changes to Medicare next year

Next year, seniors will see three key changes to Medicare that could save them money. Premiums and deductibles on Medicare Part B are going down, while co-sharing costs for adult vaccines are going away. Insulin copays will also be capped starting in 2023. These changes could affect if seniors choose...
WacoTrib.com

Thinking of Switching to Medicare Advantage? 3 Things You Need to Know

The good thing about Medicare is that you get an opportunity every year to make changes to your coverage during fall open enrollment. That period began just a few days ago and is set to continue through Dec. 7. During open enrollment, you can switch Part D drug plans, switch Medicare Advantage plans, or move from original Medicare to Medicare Advantage.
CBS News

5 costly mistakes to avoid with Medicare open enrollment

Millions of retirees are in the thick of Medicare open enrollment, which runs from October 15 to December 7, but many find the process challenging. Some don't understand the difference between Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage; many are overwhelmed by Medicare advertising and only 4 in 10 people review their plan options each year, according to a July 2022 report from health care consulting firm Sage Growth Partners.
FLORIDA STATE
Newsweek

How Medicare Advantage Scams Seniors | Opinion

Where billions of dollars flow, deceptive actors follow. And nowhere does deception run deeper than how health insurers lure seniors into Medicare Advantage plans—only to leave many retirees struggling to cover their out-of-pocket requirements when their incomes are their lowest.
ILLINOIS STATE
Henrico Citizen

Savvy Senior: What you’ll pay for Medicare in 2023

I’ve read that retirees will be getting a nice cost-of-living increase in our Social Security benefits next year but what about Medicare? What will our Medicare Part B monthly premiums and other Medicare costs be in 2023?. Planning Ahead. Dear Planning,. From an entitlement program standpoint, 2023 is going...
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: $1,681 direct payments to be sent out in just three days to millions of seniors

Millions of retirees whose birthday falls between the 1st and 10th of each month will receive direct payments worth an average of $1,681 in only three days. The first round of checks, as high as $4,194, will be sent on Nov. 9, according to the Social Security Administration. Additionally, retirees will see an increase in their benefits of $146 to a high of $1,827 per month starting next January.
CNET

Social Security Payments for November: When Is Your Money Coming?

The Social Security Administration has disbursed three payments so far this month -- two to Social Security beneficiaries and one to Supplemental Security Income recipients. (Here's the schedule for Social Security Disability Insurance beneficiaries.) Starting in January 2023, you'll receive your benefits increase on your check; that starts in December for SSI recipients. We'll explain why below and how the timing of Social Security payments works.
KPVI Newschannel 6

Turning 65? Sign up for Medicare or you may face lifelong penalties

Each year, thousands of people who fail to sign up for Medicare once they turn 65 are hit with lifetime penalties that could significantly increase their costs. The issue, affecting 779,400 Medicare beneficiaries in 2021, largely stems from confusion and unfamiliarity of the rules, advocates for senior citizens say. The...
NJ.com

I have Medicaid. Will my 401(k) hurt my eligibility?

Q. I have contributed to my employer’s matching 401(k) in my biweekly paycheck. I have been receiving Medicaid for about six years. Would the asset include just my contribution or the joint balance with my employer’s contribution? If 401(k) contributions count as an asset for Medicaid, what should I do so I don’t lose Medicaid?
moneytalksnews.com

The Top 5 Reasons Seniors Chose Their Medicare Coverage

Choosing between the two main types of Medicare can be intimidating, and the government doesn’t exactly make the options easy to understand. There has not been much research into how seniors make the call, but a recent survey provides some insight into how Medicare beneficiaries navigate this complex decision. The Commonwealth Fund’s Biennial Health Insurance Survey of more than 1,600 beneficiaries looks into the sort of trade-offs seniors weigh and what choices they ultimately make in deciding between Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage.

