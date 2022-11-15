Read full article on original website
Related
MySanAntonio
Galmed Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) _ Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.4 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents.
MySanAntonio
Griffon: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Griffon Corp. (GFF) on Thursday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $416.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $8. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.09 per share.
MySanAntonio
Evogene: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
REHOVOT, Israel (AP) _ Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.5 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Rehovot, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents. The agricultural company posted revenue of $466,000 in the period. _____. This story was generated...
MySanAntonio
Lexinfintech: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
SHENZHEN, China (AP) _ Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd (LX) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $38.7 million. On a per-share basis, the Shenzhen, China-based company said it had profit of 21 cents. The online consumer finance company posted revenue of $378.2 million in the period. _____. This story was generated by...
MySanAntonio
Formula Systems: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
OR YEHUDA, Israel (AP) _ Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (FORTY) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $16.9 million. On a per-share basis, the Or Yehuda, Israel-based company said it had net income of $1.09. The information technology company posted revenue of $636.3 million in the period. _____. This story...
Comments / 0