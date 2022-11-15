The Buffalo Sabres have claimed forward Tyson Jost off waivers from the Minnesota Wild, according to multiple reports. Jost, 24, registered zero goals and three assists in 12 games with the Wild to begin the 2022-23 regular season. He’s in the final year of his existing contract (that carries a $2 million cap hit) and is eligible to become a restricted free agent next July.

