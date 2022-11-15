Read full article on original website
Related
MySanAntonio
Despegar.com: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) _ Despegar.com Corp. (DESP) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.3 million in its third quarter. The Buenos Aires, Argentina-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share. The online travel company posted revenue of $145.6 million in the period. _____. This story...
MySanAntonio
Immatics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
TUBINGEN, Germany (AP) _ Immatics N.V. (IMTX) on Thursday reported a loss of $21.1 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Tubingen, Germany-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents. The company posted revenue of $15.2 million in the period. _____. This story was generated...
MySanAntonio
Lexinfintech: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
SHENZHEN, China (AP) _ Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd (LX) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $38.7 million. On a per-share basis, the Shenzhen, China-based company said it had profit of 21 cents. The online consumer finance company posted revenue of $378.2 million in the period. _____. This story was generated by...
MySanAntonio
Griffon: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Griffon Corp. (GFF) on Thursday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $416.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $8. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.09 per share.
MySanAntonio
Formula Systems: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
OR YEHUDA, Israel (AP) _ Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (FORTY) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $16.9 million. On a per-share basis, the Or Yehuda, Israel-based company said it had net income of $1.09. The information technology company posted revenue of $636.3 million in the period. _____. This story...
MySanAntonio
FTX advisers find 'only a fraction' of company's crypto assets
Advisers now overseeing the ruins of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX Group are struggling to locate the company's cash and crypto, slamming poor internal oversight and record keeping at the now-bankrupt company. "Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls and such a complete absence of...
MySanAntonio
Mortgage market upheaval spurs $17 billion in paper losses for banks
Higher interest rates helped Wells Fargo & Co. land more than $3 billion in profit in the third quarter. From a capital perspective, they also wiped out nearly three-quarters of that. While rising rates buoy revenue for the country's largest banks, in the short term they also force them to...
MySanAntonio
Avoiding ‘Shiny Thing’ Strategies for Making Money
This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. The investing information provided on this page is for educational purposes only. NerdWallet does not offer advisory or brokerage services, nor does it recommend or advise investors to buy or sell particular stocks, securities or other investments. Whether it’s about investing for the...
Comments / 0