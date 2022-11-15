Read full article on original website
Lexinfintech: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
SHENZHEN, China (AP) _ Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd (LX) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $38.7 million. On a per-share basis, the Shenzhen, China-based company said it had profit of 21 cents. The online consumer finance company posted revenue of $378.2 million in the period. _____. This story was generated by...
Verisante: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Verisante Technology Inc. (VRSEF) on Friday reported a loss of $60,000 in its third quarter. The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.
Alibaba: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
HONG KONG (AP) _ Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) on Thursday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $2.89 billion, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Hong Kong-based company said it had a loss of $1.09. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains...
Mortgage market upheaval spurs $17 billion in paper losses for banks
Higher interest rates helped Wells Fargo & Co. land more than $3 billion in profit in the third quarter. From a capital perspective, they also wiped out nearly three-quarters of that. While rising rates buoy revenue for the country's largest banks, in the short term they also force them to...
Should I Shop for Savings Accounts That Earn 3% APY?
This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. After recent rate increases made by the Federal Reserve, some savings accounts are paying more than 3% annual percentage yield, or APY. This rate is among the highest you can find for a savings account right now, and it's worth shopping around for one.
FTX advisers find 'only a fraction' of company's crypto assets
Advisers now overseeing the ruins of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX Group are struggling to locate the company's cash and crypto, slamming poor internal oversight and record keeping at the now-bankrupt company. "Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls and such a complete absence of...
The New Reality: A $700 Monthly Car Payment
This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. When average monthly new-car payments surpassed $700 in May and car prices reached record highs, many potential car buyers decided to sit on the sidelines until the market returned to normal. Six months later, normal looks further away than ever. The Federal Reserve...
Avoiding ‘Shiny Thing’ Strategies for Making Money
This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. The investing information provided on this page is for educational purposes only. NerdWallet does not offer advisory or brokerage services, nor does it recommend or advise investors to buy or sell particular stocks, securities or other investments. Whether it’s about investing for the...
