Dole: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
DUBLIN (AP) _ Dole PLC (DOLE) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $39.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Dublin-based company said it had profit of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 14 cents per share.
Formula Systems: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
OR YEHUDA, Israel (AP) _ Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (FORTY) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $16.9 million. On a per-share basis, the Or Yehuda, Israel-based company said it had net income of $1.09. The information technology company posted revenue of $636.3 million in the period. _____. This story...
Griffon: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Griffon Corp. (GFF) on Thursday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $416.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $8. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.09 per share.
Despegar.com: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) _ Despegar.com Corp. (DESP) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.3 million in its third quarter. The Buenos Aires, Argentina-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share. The online travel company posted revenue of $145.6 million in the period. _____. This story...
