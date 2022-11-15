Read full article on original website
Related
MySanAntonio
Verisante: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Verisante Technology Inc. (VRSEF) on Friday reported a loss of $60,000 in its third quarter. The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.
MySanAntonio
Macy's: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Macy's Inc. (M) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $108 million. The New York-based company said it had profit of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 52 cents per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The...
MySanAntonio
Formula Systems: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
OR YEHUDA, Israel (AP) _ Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (FORTY) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $16.9 million. On a per-share basis, the Or Yehuda, Israel-based company said it had net income of $1.09. The information technology company posted revenue of $636.3 million in the period. _____. This story...
MySanAntonio
Galmed Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) _ Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.4 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents.
MySanAntonio
Despegar.com: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) _ Despegar.com Corp. (DESP) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.3 million in its third quarter. The Buenos Aires, Argentina-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share. The online travel company posted revenue of $145.6 million in the period. _____. This story...
MySanAntonio
Mortgage market upheaval spurs $17 billion in paper losses for banks
Higher interest rates helped Wells Fargo & Co. land more than $3 billion in profit in the third quarter. From a capital perspective, they also wiped out nearly three-quarters of that. While rising rates buoy revenue for the country's largest banks, in the short term they also force them to...
MySanAntonio
The New Reality: A $700 Monthly Car Payment
This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. When average monthly new-car payments surpassed $700 in May and car prices reached record highs, many potential car buyers decided to sit on the sidelines until the market returned to normal. Six months later, normal looks further away than ever. The Federal Reserve...
Comments / 0