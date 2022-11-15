'Paying a fine is not an option.' Some Amish balk at Ohio's new buggy light law

The Amish community is known for its quiet, simpler way of life characterized by horse-drawn buggies and modest clothing.

Now, some Amish across northern Ohio find themselves clashing with a new state law designed to reduce accidents and enhance traffic safety by requiring flashing yellow lights on Amish buggies and other animal-drawn vehicles.

Area law enforcement began stopping non-compliant drivers and advising them of the law not long after it took effect at the end of August. More recently, officers have been issuing citations, and some Amish have been summonsed into courts across northern Ohio on minor misdemeanor charges punishable by a roughly $150 fine.

In Ashland County, some Amish are citing their religious beliefs and have told a judge they don't plan to obey the law and that "paying a fine is not an option."

New buggy law was designed for safety

The scenario started unfolding last year when Ohio lawmakers first considered the idea of requiring operators of animal-drawn vehicles to display lights on both the front and back while traversing public roads.

That requirement became House Bill 30, which became law Aug. 31.

The bill was sponsored by Scott Wiggam, R-Wooster, and Darrell Kick, R-Loudonville. Their intentions were to reduce the number of buggy-related crashes and save as many lives as possible, according to a Daily Record story from over the summer.

"In northern Ashland County and into western Medina and even into Wayne County near West Salem, there are a lot of old order Amish who are just not up to speed on the technology of the better reflective tape for the morning and evening, and light selections similar to what's on top of a school bus," Kick said in June. "We have a manufacturer in Wayne County that doesn't sell buggies without that on there already."

'The law is the law.'

It has been estimated that there are about 10,000 Amish in the area of Richland, Ashland, Wayne, Holmes and Knox counties.

Telling that many people that a new law had been created takes a little time, Wayne County Sheriff's Office Capt. Doug Hunter explained.

"It is common practice for law enforcement officers to issue warnings for a short period of time when a law is changed," Hunter said.

Compliance, for the most part, was not expected to be an issue.

"For years, many of the Wayne County Amish have voluntarily exceeded the minimum buggy lighting, markings requirements," he continued. "There are, however, certain groups who have difficulty with the change and refuse to mark their buggies in a way that seems so logical to others. In my conversations with Amish leaders, the issue is tradition, not religion."

A grace period was given in Ashland County as well, according to David Blake, the county's chief sheriff's deputy.

Officers stopped holding conversations and started writing tickets about a month after the law became effective.

"Effective Oct. 1, I told the deputies to go ahead and issue citations," Blake said. "The law is the law."

Things have been similar in Holmes County, according to Sheriff Tim Zimmerly.

"We continue to educate and discuss lighting and other safety ideas at the safety meetings," Zimmerly said. "We don’t have much issue with improper lighting, however if we see a violation we will stop and inform them."

'We don't count them by their religion'

Amish started showing up for court, traffic tickets in hand, the middle of October.

It's hard to know exactly how many Amish have been cited lately, according to Richard Wolfe, the Ashland law director and the attorney tasked with prosecuting misdemeanor cases for the Ashland County Municipal Court.

That's because there's no good way to track such a statistic.

"We don't count them by their religion or anything of that sort," Wolfe said. "Our case list is strictly by name."

One thing that is clear to Ashland County's chief deputy, though, is that his patrol units have not been writing tickets uniformly across their jurisdiction.

"It's really just one area that's been the problem," Blake said. "It’s the ones in the Polk area who don't want to comply."

The Amish in Ohio

History might explain why some Amish are refusing to comply.

The Amish are "a Protestant Christian group that reaches back to 16th century Europe," according to the book "The Amish," which was published in 2013 by The Johns Hopkins University Press and was cowritten by Donald B. Kraybill, Karen M. Johnson-Weiner and Steven M. Nolt.

Their goal is to eschew any technologies or modern societal trends that interrupt their daily walk with Christ. Life is to be kept simple, and bonds with fellow Amish are to be kept strong.

"Amish church and community life is anchored in a church district — what other Christians might call a congregation or a parish," the authors wrote.

Before church services, the oldest Amish women enter the meeting area first, then the youngest. The men also sit together, ranking themselves first by role within the church and then age.

"Seating by gender and age instead of in family units symbolizes accountability to the authority of the church rather than to the ties of kinship," the authors wrote.

There are more than 200 church districts in Holmes County alone, the book explains, making it one of the largest settlements in the region. They are each led by their own bishop.

What is the role of a Bishop in life decisions?

Bishops are tasked with deciding what cultural mores are acceptable for the members of his district to adopt.

Throughout history, many questions have arisen, authors of the book "The Amish" explain: "Was posing for photographs a sign of vanity? Was voting in public elections acceptable for a pacifist group — especially in a nation gripped by civil war? Should the church approve lightning rods, a new technology that might undermine one's trust in God?"

As some bishops allowed a few modern conveniences, those who ruled more conservatively became labeled as "Old Order."

"There were Old Order Amish districts in Wayne County, Ohio, as early as 1865," the book explains.

One of the most famous decisions in Amish history came in 1912 when Bishop Jacob F. Swartzentruber ruled that telephones should be prohibited.

'Paying a fine is not an option'

An Ashland County bishop appears to have made a similar decision — rather than telephones, the bishop is banning electric lights on buggies.

On Oct. 18, five Amish were in Ashland County Municipal Court before Judge John Good.

The men presented the judge with a letter stating their intentions in their cases.

"The undernamed members of the Swartzentruber Amish church in Ashland County stand before you this day, accused of violating the new Ohio state law requiring all our buggies to have yellow blinking lights at all times," Good read aloud.

The letter explains that a similar law had been proposed in the past, but had been "deemed too worldly."

"We are inclined to still believe so," the letter went on. "We have an unanimous vote throughout all our affiliated church districts to not have any blinking lights whatsoever."

The men wrote that all buggies are marked on the back with reflective tape around the entire perimeter, effectively outlining the vehicle. They contend a flashing light is not unique to buggies, and could instead indicate anything from a traveling school bus to a stationary road sign.

"Since we are objecting for religious reasons paying a fine is not an option," Good read aloud. "We humbly apologize for any trouble this may have caused you and will leave the verdict up to your wise judgment. Thank you for your time and trouble."

What happens if the Amish never pay their fines?

The judge told them he could not offer legal advice, but he warned that not addressing their legal matters would "bring them into conflict with the court."

"That's not something that I want," Good told the men. "It would be my serious hope that you would reconsider that position."

Only one of the men pleaded guilty. The other four pleaded no contest and were found guilty by the judge. They were each ordered to pay fines ranging from $147 to $163.

As of Thursday afternoon, only one had paid his fine.

Amish buggies have been seen in the parking lot outside the Ashland County Municipal Court several times in the past few weeks. It's unclear how many have been charged with violating the buggy lights law.

Court records, as the law director points out, are searchable by name only and not by religion.

"I don’t know how many there are," Wolfe said.

The attorney offered no idea how long the judge might allow such fines to go unpaid, or what happens if they're never paid.

"That's a process that the court handles," Wolfe said. "I'm not going to speak for the court. I don't want to speculate on how things would work out."

ztuggle@gannett.com

419-564-3508

Twitter: @zachtuggle