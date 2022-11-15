Lunenburg police officer honored for saving man from dog attack in August

LUNENBURG — Gage Russell, a Lunenburg police officer, received an award Monday from Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. for his quick action saving a man from an attacking dog.

On Aug. 1, Russell responded to a call that a large dog was biting an elderly man. The man was Wayne Comeau, the husband of Lunenburg's Animal Control Officer Kathleen Comeau, who was being actively bitten by a large dog at the town's animal control facility.

After entering the kennel, Russell ascertained that he needed to shoot the attacking dog. He fatally shot the dog in order to save Wayne Comeau.

Comeau had serious bite wounds throughout his body, including his face and neck. He was taken to a Worcester hospital and eventually released to his home where he has been recovering.

The fire department also responded to the call.

Comeau and his wife were present at the ceremony to honor Russell, and he thanked Russell for saving him. He was walking with the assistance of a cane as a result of the attack.

Russell received the Team Excellence and Merit — TEAM — award from Early Monday.

Early praised Russell for quick decision making.

"It was a very chaotic situation. Wayne was badly injured," Early said. "Officer Russell showed up. As he did, he moved quickly. He made quick decisions; determined the dog had to be shot in order to free Wayne."

A vicious dog

Early and Lunenburg Police Chief Thomas Gammel said that there were prior conversations with Kathleen Comeau where she said the dog was particularly vicious.

Gammel said the dog was abandoned and was recovered late at night.

"The dog was definitely uncontrollable. It was vicious," Gammel said.

Gammel said he believes Russell saved Comeau's life. He added that he had a conversation with Kathleen Comeau about the issues with the dog about 20 minutes before the attack where Comeau said the dog could likely not be put up for adoption.

"I am honored to have (Russell) as one of our patrol officer(s) as I'm honored with all of our patrol officers and members of our police department," Gammel said.

Russell, whose wife and son were also present, said the day was chaotic, but he was glad that Comeau was safe.

"Everybody had high emotions, but everyone did their part to make sure Wayne had the recovery he has," Russell said. "My biggest thing is seeing Wayne doing better each day."

Russell, a dog owner himself, said he realized Comeau's life was at stake and acted on saving him without hesitating to think about killing a dog. He said he would repeat the decision again even if it were his own animals that were attacking someone.

While he has a heightened sense of awareness of how capable dogs are, Russell said that he is now more skittish around dogs.

Kathleen Comeau said that the dog was clearly trained for fighting and her husband dropping the leash was what triggered the dog to attack, something that fighting dogs are trained to do in dogfights. She emphasized that it was not the dog's fault that he was trained to be so violent.

"In 46 years I've never had a dog of that caliber," Comeau said. "He was just trained to be that way. Poor thing."

The dog did not perceive Wayne Comeau as a person, Kathleen Comeau said.

"Wayne wasn't a person at that point. He was a dog in the dog's mind," Kathleen Comeau said.

The dog would have been the seventh in 46 years that Kathleen Comeau decided to euthanize.

Wayne Comeau is doing much better than was initially expected given his injuries, Kathleen Comeau said.

He received 600 stitches, had a punctured lung, a throat injury, broken bones in his fingers and arm, a stomach hemorrhage and bad leg wounds that required the extraction of leg muscle, Kathleen Comeau said. Wayne Comeau is also undergoing physical therapy.

Following the attack, Wayne Comeau was bedridden for eight weeks and in the intensive care unit for a month.

