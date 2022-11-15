ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance, OH

Alliance teams kick off new soccer field

By Special to The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
 3 days ago
Alliance City Schools held a ribbon-cutting Nov. 9 for the new Rockhill Soccer Field. The old grass field was replaced with a new turf field, and high school soccer players, their families and members of the Alliance community gathered to celebrate and play on the new turf field.

After the ceremony, the Alliance High School boys and girls soccer teams joined together to play an exhibition game, making them the first to play on the new field. Following their game, AHS soccer alumni got their chance to play on the field.

The Rockhill Soccer Field is the home of the AHS boys and girls soccer teams. All future varsity and JV games will be played on the field.

