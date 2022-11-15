On the road: Individuals with autism are learning how to drive with new resources

Josh Snyder, like many teens his age, is in the process of getting his driver's license.

Snyder, 19, hopes being able to drive will help him better fit in with peers, even if it means taking a 40-hour driver-education course instead of the usual six-hour one.

As a person diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), Snyder decided to take Transportation Solutions' driver rehabilitation course , lessons that evaluate and train people with physical and/or cognitive disabilities.

"At first I was like, 'Do I really want to join the OVR (Pennsylvania Office of Vocational Rehabilitation) class and do all that stuff?' But then I thought, 'Well, they’re going to be a major help to my success, so why not?'" Snyder said. "Personally I feel this is better the way we’re doing it. I’m learning a lot in the two hours I do the lessons versus doing other things the way other people would do it."

The driver rehabilitation course, along with a new program from the Autism Society Northwestern Pennsylvania , are resources to help individuals on the autism spectrum learn how to drive.

Difference between regular and OVR driving classes

On Nov. 2, Snyder arrived at Transportation Solutions for his sixth lesson out of 20.

Melissa Pratt, his driving instructor, said they'd be going over how to change lanes in moderate traffic and how to identify "zoomers" — drivers who speed up and don't let you change lanes, and "hangers" — drivers who hang back and give you space to change lanes.

Snyder has practiced lane changing at Presque Isle State Park, but not in areas with heavier traffic, Pratt said. She said it's common for people who have autism to dedicate several lessons to learning one skill until they're comfortable enough to apply it in a new setting.

"In addition to having a lot more lessons in general, a lot of our students have a level of anxiety that requires they take breaks periodically," Pratt said. "There’s more time spent pulled over to the side of the road or pulled off to a safe area to discuss concepts rather than talking through it while they’re driving because it’s too distracting."

During some of those breaks, Pratt might pull out diagrams of traffic situations, or have the student watch a quick video of a driving concept. Pratt said they even have toy cars in the occupational therapy vehicles to demonstrate what to do in a specific driving situation.

"There’s a lot of visual components to it, where somebody who’s learning on the other side in the driving school, they’re not going to pull over on the side of the road to talk about this, they’re not going to have the toy cars doing these demonstrations," Pratt said.

Mercyhurst seniors see benefits of special driving lessons

While the traditional driving school can teach a person how to drive in three, two-hour lessons, Pratt said it's typical that people with autism will use 30 to 40 hours.

Since the hours vary, the driver rehabilitation course can be taken in either 20 hours or 40 hours, depending on an evaluation Transportation Solutions conducts prior to the lessons. Mercyhurst University seniors, Ben Newlin and Bryce Slevin, both on the autism spectrum, completed the 20-hour lesson.

Newlin, 23, and Slevin, 25, belong to the Autism Initiative at Mercyhurst (AIM) Program , which focuses on building a foundation of self-advocacy, social skills and academic progress. Last year, AIM partnered with Transportation Solutions to give students the opportunity to learn how to drive, a skill the program saw as vital for its students with ASD to live independent lives.

Newlin and Slevin were two of the first AIM students to take the course in the fall of 2021. Since both students live on campus, neither found driving necessary. But with graduation right around the corner, having a license became more of a priority.

"I just didn’t see the utility and I had some anxiety about driving," Newlin said. "I pushed it to the side until several years later it felt more and more like, 'Yeah, I’m gonna need to be able to get around.'"

The most challenging part, both agreed, was learning to drive during the winter. But driving challenges vary for each person, Slevin said.

"One of the big things I don’t think a lot of people know is that it’s a spectrum," Slevin said. "There are people who don’t have the same level of light sensitivity, sound sensitivity. For example, I don’t have those issues. I know people who do, so I think for me it was different.

"I think the thing is a lot of people have this idea of us where we are incapable of doing normal things ... But this partnership with Transportation Solutions kind of breaks that mold and shows that it’s not that we can’t be independent, it’s just that compared to someone else, we might need just a little more help or just a different way of approaching the situation."

Since Newlin and Slevin received their driver's licenses, they said interest to drive among other AIM students has been slim. Slevin said the ability to drive is there, they just need to find the self-confidence to want to learn.

"The spectrum is so broad now in terms of what’s classified as autism," Newlin said. "For someone to say, 'Oh you have autism? You’re probably not going to be able to drive,' is so not accurate. There’s so many varying levels of ability."

Drive to Success traffic stop course for people with ASD

For some who have ASD, getting a driver's license is only the first of many obstacles when learning how to drive.

The Autism Society NWPA is hoping to address those challenges in a program they've launched called Drive to Success. In collaboration with the Pennsylvania State Police, Erie City Police Department and the Millcreek Township Police, Autism Society NWPA launched a training program for individuals with ASD who have their license to learn how to handle a police traffic stop, and the important steps to follow in an accident.

The pilot program is currently taking place, but Autism NWPA hopes to hold the program twice a year, with the next one expected to take place in the spring.

Cpt. Kirk Reese, of the Pennsylvania State Police, approached the Autism Society NWPA with the idea for the program.

After attending a traffic safety conference in Texas over the summer, Reese learned about Connecticut's "Blue Envelope" program. The envelope holds necessary paperwork ― insurance card, registration ― so the driver can hand it to the officer if ever pulled over. On the outside of the envelope are helpful tips and instructions for both the officer and driver on how to successfully communicate with each other.

"I figured we can do this and we can do better," Reese said.

The Drive to Success program is two-fold: Police officers are getting to know individuals with autism and how to interact with them while the drivers learn what to do during a traffic stop while also getting to know their local law enforcement.

During the program, drivers prepare for mock traffic stops they're put through in their final session. In preparation for the many lights and sounds the students will encounter during their mock traffic stops, the program spent an evening getting the individuals comfortable with those factors.

"We walked around and talked to them and asked how they were doing, and they said it (emergency vehicle sirens, lights) was a lot," said Allyson Grossman, program and activities director for Autism Society NWPA. "But I'd rather you be exposed to it here, develop a coping mechanism with us, with your parent in the parking lot than you get pulled over for the first time and it’s that added stress for the officer and for the kid."

The Autism Society NWPA hopes each five-week cohort will consist of six officers with up to 10 drivers. They want to keep participation small in order to have that one-on-one connection, said Tish Bartlett, executive director of the Autism Society NWPA.

"We feel like we’re not only connecting our individuals with the knowledge and understanding of what to do, but ... To help them have these skills so they’re not panicking when they’re out alone on the road," Bartlett said. "And also build the relationship with our local police departments so our individuals know they can trust the officers and that they’re there to help them."

