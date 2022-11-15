ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save your money for presents. Here is a list of cheap holiday events around Erie

By David Bruce, Erie Times-News
Christmas can be the most wonderful time of the year, but it can also be the most expensive.

Gifts, holiday dinners and special events can cost lots of money, especially during times of inflation. The price of everything, from stocking stuffers to a boneless ham, is much higher than in previous years.

But families can still have fun this December without spending their last dollars on entertainment. Here is a list of area events that won't empty your wallet or purse. To qualify, the event must cost $100 or less for a family of four.

  • AHN Saint Vincent Festival of Trees , Nov. 25-27, Bayfront Convention Center, 1 Sassafras Pier. Cost: $10 for those older than 12, $6 for kids 12 and younger, and free for children 12 months and younger. Tickets available at the door.
  • Holliday attractions at Port Farms , 2055 Stone Quarry Road, Waterford Township, Nov. 25-Dec. 23. Free admission though some events cost money. Includes crafts, sleigh and carriage rides, Santa's workshop (on weekends) and live music.
  • Presque Isle Lights , Presque Isle State Park, Dec. 1-4, 8-11, 15-18, 22-23 and 29-30, 6-9 p.m. The self-guided evening driving tour of seasonal lights at Presque Isle State Park is free but donations are welcome at the park's second parking lot.
  • Lighted boardwalk at Asbury Woods , 4105 Asbury Road, each December evening from 5:30-8:30, except for Dec. 24-25. Free. The Andrew J. Conner Nature Center will have holiday items for sale in its expanded gift shop with items from local artisans.
  • Elf: The Musical , Dec. 2-4, 9-11, 15-18, Erie Playhouse, 13 W. 10th St. Tickets: $25 adults, $15 children or students. Call (814) 454-2852, Ext. 0, for tickets or more information.
  • Downtown D'Lights , Dec. 2, 5-8 p.m. Perry Square. Free. Includes a 30-foot artificial Christmas tree and thousands of colorful lights around Perry Square.

  • Festival of Trees , Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lakeside Commons, 220 W. Plum St., Edinboro. Free. Includes decorated trees, live music, visit from Santa at noon.
  • St. Nicholas Party , Dec. 3 from 1-3 p.m., St. Paul's Lutheran Church gym, 3108 Sterrettania Road. Free. Includes games, puppet show, children’s chat, and crafts.
  • Christmas at the Barn, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 14755 Route 226, Albion. Free. Includes pictures with Santa, tack swap, local crafters and vendors.
  • Linesville tractor parade , Dec. 3, 6 p.m. Linesville.
  • The Woman's Club of Erie's Holiday Tea at the Mansion , Dec. 4 from 2-4 p.m., 259 W. Sixth St. Includes a holiday fashion show by Chico's, tea sandwiches and sweets. Cost: $20 per person. Menu includes tea sandwiches and sweets. Reservations required. Call 814-450-3199 for more information. Free tours of the mansion held Dec. 2-4.

  • Breakfast with Santa, Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to noon, St. John's Evangelical Church, 2216 Peach St. Includes children's crafts, cookie decorating, child and adult auction tables, Christmas crafts and Santa. Cost: $7, available at the door. Children under 3 are free.
  • Handel's Messiah : Dec. 10, 3 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of the Covenent, 250 W. Seventh St. Performed by the Erie Philharmonic, Erie Philharmonic Chorus and four nationally recognized soloists. Tickets: $21 for adults, $10 for students.

Contact David Bruce at dbruce@timesnews.com . Follow him on Twitter @ETNBruce .

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Save your money for presents. Here is a list of cheap holiday events around Erie

