Erie County, PA

A closer look at Erie's Latino/Hispanic population in terms of Census numbers and country of origin

By Kevin Flowers, Erie Times-News
 3 days ago
There is plenty of diversity, talent and community pride within the Erie region’s Latino/Hispanic community.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau:

  • About 12,000 Hispanics/Latinos live in Erie County
  • Hispanics/Latinos make up roughly 5% of Erie County’s overall population of nearly 270,000 people
  • About 57% of those residents are of Puerto Rican heritage
  • About 19% of those residents are of Mexican heritage, which is the second-largest group
  • About 11.5% of Erie County homes are owned by Hispanics
  • Per capita yearly income of the Erie region’s Hispanics/Latinos is $23,580

Nearly 20 other countries are represented in smaller numbers within the region’s Hispanic/Latino population, according to census data. They include:

  • Argentina
  • Bolivia
  • Chile
  • Costa Rica
  • Cuba
  • Dominican Republic
  • El Salvador
  • Guatemala
  • Honduras
  • Nicaragua
  • Panama
  • Spain

But numbers don’t begin to tell the entire story. The theme of proactive inclusion is one that resonates with many members of Erie County’s Hispanic community.

From politics and philanthropy to social services, religion, entrepreneurship and other areas, many of the Erie region’s Hispanic/Latino residents are becoming more visible and active at a time when diversity, equity and inclusion have become community-wide priorities.

The Erie Times-News interviewed several members of Erie’s Hispanic/Latino community about their lives/accomplishments and what inclusion means to them.

► Subscribers can find the full analysis, and what they had to say, including photos and data by clicking here.

Contact Kevin Flowers at kflowers@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ETNflowers.

