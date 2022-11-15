Staatsburg runner finishes emotional, humid NYC Marathon in wife's memory

There’s a compelling reason big city marathons are held in the fall and in the spring − as a way to avoid extreme weather conditions, whether it be heat and humidity or cold and snow. The fall, especially, is jammed with marathons as autumn weather tends to be more tranquil and consistent than the volatility of the spring.

But, weather being weather, there is no controlling the conditions. And the conditions for this year’s New York City Marathon were not conducive to running 26.2 miles. Unseasonably warm temperatures in the 70s, coupled with unusual humidity − the NYC Marathon conditions hadn’t been this warm since the race moved to the early November start in the early 1980s! − led to a whole host of maladies for participants in the marathon.

Slower-than-expected finishing times were probably the most pervasive result, while also being the least of the issues in terms of severity. Dehydration is a serious enemy to any runner. It leads to muscle cramping, which forces otherwise well-trained runners to slow their pace − sometimes to a slow walk − in order to finish the race.

Countless runners reported severe cramping in the middle and latter stages of the race. Drop-out numbers soared to all-time highs. It was not a great day to be out there, strictly in terms of the conditions.

But, as in all NYC Marathons, the poignancy of each runner’s quest to finish shines through. Each runner has a story − exhilarating, heartbreaking, inspirational.

Christian Hietanen finished the race he had hoped to complete last year, before a foot injury sidelined him in fall 2021. The Staatsburg resident completed the 2022 race in 4:34:32. Like so many NYC Marathon runners, Hietanen raised money for charity − in his case, more than $17,000 for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

To say it was an emotional day for Hietanen would be a profound understatement. Just a few weeks before the race, on Oct. 15, his wife Melissa passed away due to complications of her battle with breast cancer. Most of the last $7,000 of his fundraising efforts came in memory of Melissa, he said.

His final fundraising total was $17,500 for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, the largest private funder of metastatic breast cancer research in the world.

Here is his race report, sent via email:

“The race itself was very challenging. It was a very warm and humid day. I started out with a decent pace (2:04 at halfway point), but it got very challenging to carry that pace once I hit mile 18. That said, my training wasn’t what it should have been as it was limited by my wife’s illness, so I was happy to finish given both that and the conditions.

“My family was there to cheer me on, which was amazing. I thought it would be a very challenging day from an emotional standpoint given my wife’s recent passing, but the energy of the crowds really carried me through the few emotional points that I encountered. I carried a picture of Melissa in my pocket and took it out as I crossed the finish line.’’

Fishkill runner endures

August Franze, a 65-year-old from Fishkill, finished his marathon in 5:41:06. The time and the finish were slightly slower than his goal of 5:30, but given all he has been through, Franze said he was pleased with it. Here’s his race report:

“Given some knee pain, hamstring pain due to bouts of COVID over the last two years, I’m pleased! The race was good until about mile 20, when I hit the wall! I paced slower than I’d like as I didn’t want to make me knee worse. It was hot too, I stopped at every water stop. But I loved it. The camaraderie was amazing. I met up with a woman, Eliza, at mile 23 and we rallied each other to the finish. The whole experience was awesome and made those long lonely 4:30 a.m. training runs worth it!’’

Other NYC race reports

Race reports from other local runners in the NYC Marathon are welcome. Please send race reports (and pictures, if you have them) to me at runhed246@hotmail.com.

